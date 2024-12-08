Dubai - LogX, a leading cold chain last-mile delivery provider in the UAE and a proud subsidiary of Elite Co., proudly announces that it has achieved an impressive milestone of nearly 2 million Meal Plan deliveries since its inception. The company has made remarkable strides in the food delivery sector, driven by the growing demand for healthy, convenient meal solutions. Following its recent acquisition by Elite Co., a prominent supply chain solutions provider in the GCC, LogX is poised to enhance its operational capabilities and further expand its service offerings in the growing meal delivery market.

With a total distance driven of approximately 38 million kilometers, LogX's journey reflects its operational scale and efficiency. “To put this distance into perspective, the average distance to the Moon is about 384,400 km. Our total distance driven is enough to travel to the Moon and back nearly 50 times!” explained Zeeshan Akthar, LogX Product Manager.

Sustained Growth and Customer Satisfaction

LogX has established itself as a key player in the cold-chain delivery industry, maintaining a stellar on-time delivery rate of almost 99%. This exceptional performance reflects the company’s dedication to operational excellence and its ability to adapt to the evolving preferences of consumers seeking convenient and nutritious meal solutions. The surge in demand for meal kits and meal plans has significantly contributed to LogX’s success, allowing the company to tailor its logistics solutions to meet these needs effectively.

LogX is committed to promoting short supply chains by facilitating direct deliveries from local producers to consumers. By ensuring freshness and quality in its meal plan deliveries, LogX not only meets consumer expectations but also supports local producers, helping them reach a broader audience.

The Impact of Elite Co.'s Acquisition

The acquisition of LogX by Elite Co. is already having a transformative effect on the company’s operations and sales. As one of the GCC’s top supply chain solutions providers, Elite Co. brings a wealth of logistics expertise and advanced technologies to the table. The acquisition has allowed LogX to leverage Elite Co.'s established network of distribution hubs, warehouses, and cold-storage facilities, which have significantly expanded LogX's capacity and efficiency.

Since the acquisition, LogX has seen a substantial increase in its sales volume, fueled by the enhanced logistics capabilities and wider reach offered by Elite Co. With the backing of Elite Co.'s infrastructure, LogX can now service even more customers across the UAE, while ensuring faster, more reliable deliveries.

A Promising Future with Enhanced Sales Potential

As LogX continues to grow, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional meal delivery service while embracing innovation and sustainability. “LogX’s journey from startup to market leader has been marked by impressive achievements in the delivery of fresh meal plans. With nearly 2 million packages shipped and a steady increase in sales, LogX has set the standard for cold-chain delivery services in the UAE.” said Hisham Albahar, CEO LogX and Elite Co. "Moving forward, we plan to expand our service offerings and enhance operational efficiencies, allowing us to better serve our customers and meet the increasing demand for cold-chain deliveries."

As the company continues to grow and innovate, it is well on its way to further revolutionizing the meal plan and cold-chain delivery sector, delivering fresh and healthy meals to an even wider audience across the UAE.

About LogX:

LogX is the premier cold chain last-mile delivery provider in the UAE, specializing in efficient and reliable logistics solutions for meal plans and other cold-chain deliveries. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, LogX has established itself as a leader in the food delivery sector.

About Elite Co.:

Elite Co. is a leading supply chain solutions provider in the GCC, dedicated to delivering innovative and tailored end-to-end logistics services that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Elite Co. is committed to driving excellence in supply chain management.