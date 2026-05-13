The partnership will strengthen Saudi cyber talent through training and certification to reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global digital hub

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – LogRhythm | Exabeam, the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, has partnered with Tuwaiq Academy, the Kingdom’s first academy specializing in educational boot camps and courses focused on advanced technologies, to support the growth of cybersecurity skills, professional certifications, and talent development across Saudi Arabia. The collaboration brings together academic learning and practical cybersecurity training to progress the goals of the Human Capability Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030.

Launched during the Tuwaiq Tech Club Ceremony, the partnership delivers specialized cybersecurity certification, training programs, and bootcamps. The program engages nine major universities across Saudi Arabia, including King Saud University and University of Jeddah, reaching 40,000+ students. LogRhythm |Exabeam will provide training content, instructors, and exam vouchers. Tuwaiq Academy will lead program execution, marketing, and the provision of training facilities.

“Our partnership with Tuwaiq Academy is a vital step in supporting Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity ecosystem and the upcoming goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Senior Vice President and General Manager, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “The Kingdom is facing an ever-evolving threat landscape, from sophisticated external attacks to emerging AI-driven insider risk. With this, human oversight from skilled cybersecurity professionals becomes key to enabling a threat-ready defense posture. We are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s next generation of local talent with the practical skills needed to protect critical digital environments.”

The initiative builds on continued commitment to Saudi Arabia from LogRhythm | Exabeam. This includes the launch of its dedicated Google Cloud region in the Kingdom, the opening of its regional office in Riyadh, and strong local business growth, with revenue increasing by 21% from 2024 to 2025.

“Saudi Arabia is continuing to focus investment efforts on the skills, innovation, and infrastructure needed to become a global digital leader,” said Sultan Alanazi, Country Director, KSA, LogRhythm | Exabeam. “Within my role, I see first-hand how important equipping security professionals with practical, real-world expertise is to the future of the Kingdom. Our partnership with Tuwaiq Academy is a key milestone as we deepen our commitment to the region and help build on the local cybersecurity capability needed to protect and enable Saudi’s wider transformation ambitions.”

Tuwaiq Academy will be accredited as the first authorized LogRhythm | Exabeam training center in the Middle East to deliver professional certifications. The collaboration will also include the development and certification of selected Tuwaiq Academy candidates as LogRhythm | Exabeam-certified instructors. This will support local training capacity and long-term skills transfer within the Kingdom. The partnership will also create employment pathways for outstanding graduates through the LogRhythm | Exabeam partner network. It will help grow national cyber resilience through human-led oversight, governance, and strategic control.

“Empowering national talent with advanced technical capabilities is essential to Saudi Arabia’s digital future and at the center of everything we do,” said Abdulaziz Alhammadi, CEO of Tuwaiq Academy. “As demand for cybersecurity expertise continues to grow, this partnership will give learners access to industry-recognized knowledge, practical experience, and clearer routes into high-value careers. By working with LogRhythm |Exabeam, we are developing human capabilities, strengthening the digital economy, and preparing Saudi talent to meet the Kingdom’s future security needs.”

Tuwaiq Academy partners with more than 60 major global technology companies, including Meta, Google, NVIDIA, Amazon, and Huawei. Since its establishment, it has graduated more than 35,000 students, with more than 80 percent of its bootcamp graduates securing employment within three months through the Tuwaiq Employment Program.

About Tuwaiq Academy

Tuwaiq Academy Higher Institute for Training is the premier institute in Saudi Arabia specializing in advanced technology education, delivering high-caliber training programs across various technical disciplines, and endeavoring to bridge the gap between labor market demands and individual skills through capacity building, skill development, and the provision of qualified digital professionals.

https://tuwaiq.edu.sa/

About LogRhythm | Exabeam

LogRhythm | Exabeam is the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise. As organizations deploy digital workers and confront machine-speed adversaries, LogRhythm | Exabeam applies agent-powered analytics to understand and govern the behavior of both human and non-human insiders. Withintegrated Exabeam Nova cybersecurity agents, LogRhythm | Exabeam delivers flexible, industry-proven solutions for insider threat coverage of humans and agents and faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). As the pioneer of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and the innovator behind Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA), LogRhythm | Exabeam is trusted by more than 3,000 enterprises worldwide to reduce risk, secure the digital workforce, and accelerate security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam: Stop Insider Threats. Human or AI.