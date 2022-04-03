Saudi Arabia’s LogiPoint, the largest Logistics Real Estate company in the Kingdom, were declared the winners of ‘The Most Innovative Logistics Real Estate Company’ Award at the Transport and Logistics ME (TLME) awards 2022 held at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, UAE.

The prestigious TLME Awards are ‘aimed at recognizing past triumphs and acknowledging the future strategies of logistics and supply chain companies from around the region’.

The Most Innovative Logistics Real Estate Company is awarded for building ‘integrated logistics infrastructure for the new economy and creating the backbone of 21st century commerce across the MENA region’. LogiPoint have established themselves as pioneers in developing logistics and supply chain infrastructure in the Kingdom with investments which include the Saudi Arabia’s first and the largest Bonded and Re-Export Zone located inside Jeddah Islamic Port as well as Logistics Parks and Zones in the Kingdom.

Responding to the market changes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, LogiPoint set up the Bonded Express Facilities to cater to the booming e-commerce and the courier segments while also commissioning an AED 68 Million state-of-the-art Warehousing Cluster, which will be equipped to handle ambient and temperature controlled cargoes and will also include a specialized Pharmaceutical Zone to cater to the needs of a world battling a pandemic. It is this willingness to constantly evolve and change in sync with the needs of the market, which helps LogiPoint stay true to their ambition of being industry leaders and trailblazers in the market.

Farooq Shaikh, the CEO of LogiPoint, believes that the company’s mission remains to enable logistics and facilitate trade and economic growth because this brings international investment to the Kingdom. “Our investments in the Logistics Infrastructure of the Kingdom have a multiplier effect when it comes to attracting international investments to Saudi Arabian market, because our infrastructure makes it possible to eliminate waste, bring efficiency and increase profitability for our clients.”

Speaking about winning the award, he adds: “Winning a prestigious industry award like TLME Awards is always great news. On the one hand, it brings the honor of recognition within the industry and on the other hand it also underlines our commitment to our clients, our partners, and to our markets to serve them with second to none solutions. LogiPoint trajectory aligns perfectly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and thus makes LogiPoint an indispensable pillar in the Logistics infrastructure of the Kingdom.”

LogiPoint leverages its multi-faceted logistics infrastructure to offer an elaborate suite of high-end Value-Added Services (VAS) through its team of highly qualified logistics professionals. The company acts as a specialized import and export hub for the traders and manufacturers in Saudi Arabia, while global MNC giants utilize LogiPoint facilities as distribution areas and fulfilment centers to serve the Kingdom and the region. In this regard, LogiPoint’s Built-to-Suit facilities, which are designed in collaboration with clients to cater to their long-term requirements and are built to LogiPoint’s high sustainability standards, have grown in demand.

About LogiPoint

LogiPoint is a Jeddah based Logistics Real Estate Company dedicated to enabling logistics and creating value for its clients through acting as a supply chain and logistics hub in the region. Starting off in 1999 as the Kingdom’s first and the largest Bonded and Re-Export Zone (BRZ) located within the Jeddah Islamic Port, the company has evolved to become an operator of Logistics Parks and Zones in the Kingdom.