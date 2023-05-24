Dubai: LiveWell with Nakheel, a health and wellness initiative across Nakheel’s communities in Dubai, will be hosting its first exclusive day retreat at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel on Saturday, 27 May. Themed “Restore your health”, the retreat is a unique opportunity to explore and implement lifestyle changes in an intimate and supportive community setting, along with a yoga session in partnership with Send Me a Trainer (SMAT).

The morning will offer a multi-disciplinary mix of education, cuisine, demonstrations, movement and mindfulness practices. Irina Sharma, LiveWell Co-curator and Integrative Lifestyle Coach will be joined by the resort’s Executive Chef, Nrupen Pottavatri, for an introductory workshop to help participants unlock their inner chef as they learn to prepare healthy and nutritious dishes.

Dr. Harald Stossier, Founder of Modern Mayr Medicine, will be hosting a session on how to heal and rejuvenate. Charlotte Mahaini, a hair specialist from Harklinikken, will be on hand to answer queries and provide information on how to achieve and maintain healthy hair and a healthy scalp through a healthy lifestyle.

Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer of Nakheel, said: “This retreat offers the chance to put everything on hold and take some time off from the regular schedule and partake in wellness activities. We are confident that the LiveWell with Nakheel retreat will be beneficial and provide information on some of the fundamentals of healthy that we frequently overlook in our everyday lives.”

Irina Sharma, Co-curator of LiveWell with Nakheel and Integrative Health Coach, said: “All around the world, more people are incorporating elements of health, prevention, and mindfulness into their daily lives. LiveWell with Nakheel understands this and has been incredibly successful in building a community where people can explore all of these things, in a supportive environment.”

Guests can sign up for free assessment on arrival. Along with bespoke gift bags, some lucky winners will also win private consultations with The Retreat nutritionist, BMI tests and meal plans.

Join us on Saturday, 27 May, at The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel. Timings: 7am – 1pm.

The event is free; pre-registration is required. Children above 10 years are welcome, under the supervision of adults.

To register and for more information, visit https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com/ and follow @nakheelcommunities on social media to stay updated on the event.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com)

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate nearly 400,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness the core objective, NCM’s three pillars include: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology and international best practices.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah and Veneto.

Media enquiries:

Yasser Alvi

ASDA’A BCW

nakheel@bcw-global.com