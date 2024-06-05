Dubai, UAE: Little Moons, the mochi ice cream company, has appointed UAE-based PR agency, Current Global MENAT, to accelerate its Middle East expansion.

Founded by Howard and Vivien Wong, Little Moons became a viral sensation in 2021 in the UK generating content viewed over 500 million times. Since then, the brand has disrupted the ice cream category pioneering the snackable ice cream segment with its artisan-quality mochi ice cream bites that are made without compromise and at less than 85kcal per ball.

Little Moons is now one of the leading mochi ice cream in the world and the fastest-growing ice cream brand globally. Known for its delicious bite-sized mochi ball of perfection, Little Moons offers a variety of flavours such as passionfruit & mango, pistachio, and raspberry, catering to an array of tastebuds, with vegan options also available.

Each Little Moon is a work of art, handmade using a 30-year-old family technique that expertly steams and pounds the rice dough until it reaches the perfect chewy texture. The gelato centres are then wrapped in a thin layer of mochi before being hand-rolled into their distinctive moon shape. The brand sources the finest ingredients worldwide to create artisan gelato ice cream bursting with flavour. Its gelato has a higher density, offering a more intense flavour than other ice creams.

Commenting on the partnership, Amelia Butler, Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Little Moons, said, “We were in search of a modern, integrated creative partner to help us get as many eyeballs on our brand as possible, and the Current Global team stood out as the perfect fit. The passion of the Current Global shone through with their strategic insights, creative ideas, and understanding of the region. We look forward to working together as we grow the Little Moons brand across the Middle East.”

Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT, commented, “You can tell an awful lot about a client from the very first brief and we immediately knew this was a brand and a client that matched our mindset. Across the pitch process, the team did a lot of testing of the product in the name of research and on top of that, it’s a great story with two passionate founders driving the business forward where communications is at the centre of the business. We can’t wait to get started.”

Current Global will work with Little Moons to deliver exceptional integrated communication solutions, engaging with key media and influencers, to build greater brand visibility and solidify its presence in the region.

Launched in the UAE in May 2023, Little Moons is available all major retailers such as Carrefour, Lulu, Spinneys and Choithrams, as well as delivery apps like Amazon UAE, Instashop, Kibsons, Deliveroo, Noon, Talabat and Careem.

About Little Moons:

Little Moons was started by siblings Vivien and Howard Wong in 2010 with the mission of being an unordinary company making extra-unordinary ice cream. It took them two years to master the mochi-making process and perfect the ice cream recipes, working with top chefs and using quality ingredients to create the perfect flavour combinations. Each Little Moon is lovingly made to create little lifts that spark positivity. Today, Little Moon’s is bringing the spirit of snacking to the ice cream category and is Europe’s leading mochi brand with one of their treats enjoyed every second.

Little Moons Mochi:

Little Moons mochi bites are made by wrapping bite-sized balls of creamy artisan gelato ice cream in a layer of soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough. Mochi is from Japan and is a rice flour dough that has been steamed and pounded to give it its distinctive and delicious soft and chewy texture.

Little Moons are free from artificial flavourings, colours and preservatives and are suitable for vegetarians. There are seven delicious flavours to choose from in UAE, including Vegan Tropical Passionfruit and Mango, Vegan Belgian Chocolate & Hazelnut and Honey Roasted Pistachio.

The Little Moons’ range is available in all major supermarkets such Carrefour, Spinneys/Waitrose, Union, Kibsons, and Choithrams, as well as online platforms like Amazon UAE, Talabat, Deliveroo, Franprix, and Geant.