Cairo, Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, announced its entry into the sports sector through an exclusive sponsorship of rising padel talent Jaya Omar Youssef. This move reflects the company’s expansion beyond the education sector and its commitment to investing in young talents across various fields. The sponsorship underscores Lime’s direction to strengthen its role as a partner for youth by providing flexible solutions that meet the aspirations of the new generation and support their journey toward excellence and success.

Jaya (13), is considered one of the most prominent junior padel players in Africa. She has achieved second place in the U14 African rankings, in addition to securing fourth place in the World Cup Open (U14), and has represented the Egyptian national team at the World Junior Championship in Spain. This step aligns with Lime’s strategy to support youth across different paths, not only in education but also in fields that contribute to building a generation capable of competing regionally and internationally.

In this context, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime, said: “At Lime, we believe that investing in youth goes beyond education; it extends to supporting their talents and capabilities across various fields. Our sponsorship of Jaya marks the beginning of our expansion into the sports sector and our support for promising role models capable of achieving global success. Youth represent more than half of active financial services users in Egypt, which drives us to offer financing solutions that meet their needs and support their ambitions, whether in education or sports.”

Nada Zaher, Founder & CEO at GRID Sports, stated: "At GRID, we believe that athletes have the power to shape culture and leave a lasting impact. Lime’s sponsorship of Jaya reflects our role in building bridges between rising talents and brands that share their vision, creating opportunities that enable them to grow, compete, and excel at every level."

The sponsorship of Jaya comes through GRID Sports, fostering the creation of an integrated ecosystem where athletes and organizations grow together, further reaffirming GRID’s commitment to supporting rising talents and empowering youth across various fields by providing the resources and tools needed to achieve growth and excellence. Lime also continues to focus on delivering a seamless, end-to-end experience that covers all stages of education—from KG to postgraduate studies—reflecting its sustainable vision for consumer finance and its efforts to connect fintech solutions with the real needs of the community.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.