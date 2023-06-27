Dubai, UAE – Likee, one of the region’s most popular short video platforms, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary Eid Al Adha celebration in 2023. Likee aims to immerse users in the magic of cinema while offering them the chance to win incredible prizes such as Dolby Cinema movie tickets through Likee's dedicated 'Delightful Eid Al-Adha party' event page, offering users the chance to redeem free tickets at select Dolby Cinema® locations at Reel Cinemas.

At the heart of this campaign lies Likee's unwavering commitment to engaging its users and providing them with unforgettable experiences. The 'Delightful Eid Al-Adha party' event page on Likee serves as a central hub for all the festivities, ensuring users can seamlessly participate in Eid-themed activities and revel in the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Likee users will be thrilled to discover a myriad of activities specially curated for Eid with chances to win exclusive prizes such as avatar frames like the "Generous Goat", the "Loyal Bull", and Eid Al-Adha 2023 wallpaper. By visiting the event page daily, posting videos with Eid Al-Adha hashtags, sharing the activity page, and engaging with hashtag videos, users can unlock opportunities to draw and claim remarkable rewards. The allure of free Dolby Cinema movie tickets adds an extra touch of excitement and exclusivity to the grand prizes up for grabs.

"We are thrilled to create a mesmerizing Eid Al Adha experience for our Likee users," said a spokesperson from Likee. "Through our Eid Al-Adha 2023 event page, we aim to foster creativity, inspire connection, and bring joy to millions of users during this festive season. We can't wait to witness the incredible content our users will create and share with the Likee community to celebrate Eid this year."

Dolby Cinema unlocks the emotional impact of every film allowing you to see the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision®, and hear the immersive sound of Dolby Atmos®. This unmatched combination is so lifelike — you’ll forget you’re at the movies. Lucky winners can expect an unparalleled immersive experience by redeeming the Dolby Cinema movie ticket at its partnering outlet, Reel Cinemas in Dubai.

Likee users have consistently demonstrated their enthusiasm and engagement during previous events, making each experience a resounding success. Through their active participation and imaginative content creation, users have formed lasting connections and shared countless joyous moments. The 'Delightful Eid Al-Adha party' event page on Likee promises to continue this tradition, inviting users to unleash their creativity, win exciting prizes, and forge meaningful connections with like-minded individuals.

About Likee:

Likee is a vibrant interest-oriented community connecting millions of users based in North America, Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia via short-form video creation. It provides an inspiring platform for everyone to find and connect with like-minded people ranging from lip-syncer to sports enthusiasts. On Likee, creators can seamlessly navigate and identify the right audience, share their stories as well as establish meaningful connections with their followers with ease.