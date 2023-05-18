Dubai, UAE: Like Digital & Partners is pleased to announce its participation as a silver sponsor at the highly anticipated Seamless Dubai event, scheduled to take place from May 23 to 24 at the World Trade Center. As a leading digital agency, Like Digital & Partners extends a warm invitation to all attendees to visit their stand, N54, situated at the heart of the ecommerce and retail exhibition.

Seamless Dubai 2023 is poised to be an exceptional event, highlighting the industry's cutting-edge advancements and emerging trends. At the stand of Like Digital & Partners, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to connect with five outstanding partners: Monetate, Contentsquare, Tealium, Bazaarvoice, and Contentful. Each of these esteemed partners is a specialist in their field, bringing distinct advantages and expertise that attendees can explore in a centralized setting.

Collaboration lies at the core of Like Digital & Partners' philosophy, with a firm belief in the power of working together to deliver exceptional results. By partnering with Bazaarvoice, Contentsquare, Monetate, Tealium, and Contentful, Like Digital & Partners brings forth a suite of cutting-edge tools designed for luxury retailers, the hospitality sector, and brands aiming to elevate their digital presence. The collaboration combines Bazaarvoice's global syndication network and technology, Contentsquare's AI-powered insights, BigCommerce's user-friendly platform, Monetate's personalization solutions, Tealium's data management capabilities, and Contentful's dynamic content management system. Together, these solutions empower businesses to drive growth, enhance customer engagement, and deliver smarter shopper experiences, personalized marketing, seamless online stores, tailored customer experiences, effective data management, and dynamic content delivery.

Talking about the participation, Karl Escritt, Chief Executive Officer, Like Digital and Partners says “We are thrilled to participate in Seamless Dubai and be a part of an event that provides a unique platform for us to engage with fellow professionals, share insights, and contribute to the discussion surrounding the future of digital commerce. Our goal at the event is to showcase our collaborative approach, alongside our partners, and to empower businesses with cutting-edge tools and strategies that drive growth and deliver exceptional digital customer experiences. We look forward to connecting with attendees, exchanging ideas, and shaping the future of the industry together."

Mark Adams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA at BigCommerce continued saying, "BigCommerce’s partnership with Like Digital & Partners comes at a time of proven demand for digital transformation and innovation across the GCC region’s retail sector. The fusion of our leading ecommerce platform with headless, enterprise-grade and omnichannel capabilities offers mid-market and enterprise merchants a competitive advantage driven by tech stacks that create content-rich and world-class user experiences.”

"At Contentsquare, we’re excited to be taking part of such a flagship event as Seamless alongside our partner Like Digital who plays an instrumental role in empowering businesses in their pursuit to deliver the best-in-class digital experiences that their end-customers deserve.We look forward to meeting customers and prospects to exchange ideas and discuss how we can support them to deliver more human digital experiences, increase customer happiness and drive greater business impact", added Ahmad Salama , Vice President and General Manager of EMEAT.

Like Digital & Partners is also proud to host two engaging panels during the event. Day 1 features a thought-provoking discussion titled, "Unveiling The Power of Truly Meaningful Commerce Experiences" with Alexander Tovey, CCO at Like Digital & Partners, Mark Howes from BigCommerce, and Arup Ghose from Bazaarvoice. Whereas, Day 2 presents "The Triptych for Success - Data, Insights & Optimization" with Ahmad Salama from Contentsquare, Adrian Moss from Monetate, and Shadi Hatoum from Tealium.

Additionally, Karl Escritt, CEO at Like Digital & Partners will also join a panel discussion titled "The Influential Power of Brick-and-Mortar Stores in Today's Digital Society, Economy, and People Engagement" exploring the evolving role of physical stores in the digital era.

Seamless Dubai 2023 is a must-attend event for industry professionals seeking the latest advancements in the ecommerce and retail sectors. Like Digital & Partners looks forward to showcasing their expertise, networking with industry leaders, and engaging in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of digital commerce.

About Like Digital & Partners

Like Digital & Partners is an award-winning agency with offices in London, Dubai and Paris, offering expert digital transformation services to the world’s leading luxury brands. Everything they do is driven by business growth and innovation for clients; from strategy and development to design and content marketing.

