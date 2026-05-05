Abu Dhabi: LIFEPharma, the UAE’s only USFDA‑approved pharmaceutical manufacturer and a part of VPS Health today announced the establishment of a dedicated spin‑off biotech focused on end‑to‑end development of cell and gene therapies. This is one among the first platforms of its kind in the region. The announcement was made by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of VPS Health, at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026.

Backed by an investment allocation of more than AED 100 million, the development program will initially target rare inherited blood disorders including hemophilia A and B, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease. These conditions carry a significant and well-documented burden across the UAE and the wider MENA region, affecting thousands of patients for whom curative treatments remain largely inaccessible locally. This initiative is designed to close that gap by leveraging established technologies through global partnerships with academia and industry, with a targeted go-to-market timeline of three to five years.

“The UAE has set out a clear ambition to become a global hub for advanced industries, and healthcare manufacturing is central to that vision,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil. “This initiative is about more than treating disease; it is about building sovereign capability in one of the most sophisticated areas of modern medicine. By developing gene therapies here, for patients across the region, we are contributing to a future where the UAE is not just a recipient of medical innovation but a creator of it.”

EQUIGENE Therapeutics is spearheaded by globally recognized hematologist and cell and gene therapy expert Prof. Alok Srivastava and supported by Burjeel Holdings’ Center for Research on Rare Blood Disorders (CR-RBD), led by Prof. Khaled Musallam, an award-winning clinical trials hub, among the most renowned and cited globally.

The initiative will benefit from the UAE–India healthcare corridor with a shared vision to democratize gene therapy by providing accessible cures to regions with high unmet need and disease burden. It combines the UAE’s advanced regulatory ecosystem, strategic backing, and “Make in the Emirates” vision with India’s large patient base to accelerate the development of gene therapies. The initiative will also rely on a strategic manufacturing model enabling cost-efficient, scalable vector and cell processing from clinical trials to commercial products.

Commenting on this milestone, Prof Alok Srivastava shared, “For a child with thalassemia or a young person living with hemophilia, the reality is a lifetime of treatment that comes at significant burden to the patient, family, and the whole healthcare system. Curative gene therapy changes that prospect fundamentally.” Prof. Khaled Musallam added, “the partnerships we are building through this initiative are designed to enable efficient, end-to-end development while maintaining a clear focus on delivering innovative therapies that are accessible to the majority of patients."

The gene therapy initiative aligns with the UAE’s industrial strategy, which designates pharmaceuticals as a priority sector and targets a significant increase in industry’s contribution to national GDP by 2031.

About LIFEPharma

LIFEPharma is the UAE’s only USFDA‑approved pharmaceutical manufacturer, supplying regulated markets across the United States, Canada and Australia. A key entity within the VPS Health portfolio, LIFEPharma operates in close alignment with Burjeel Holdings’ clinical network to deliver integrated pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions across the region.

About VPS Health

VPS Health is an investment holding company founded by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, encompassing an integrated healthcare ecosystem spanning pre-hospital response, advanced clinical care, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its portfolio includes Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the GCC; Response Plus Medical (RPM), a regional pre-hospital and emergency services leader; LIFEPharma, the UAE’s only USFDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturer; and Ziva, a UAE-based hygiene and consumer health manufacturer. Operating across the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and India, VPS Health employs over 18,000 people.