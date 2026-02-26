Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the ‘Bank’ or ‘Lesha Bank’) held its Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting (meeting’) on Wednesday 25 February 2026 and approved all items listed on its agenda.

Chaired by Lesha Bank’s Chairman, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, the meeting took place at The NED Doha, attended by Lesha Bank’s Board members, shareholders, and senior management team.

The Annual General Meeting covered key agenda items, including the presentation of the Chairman’s report for the financial year ending December 31, 2025, and the 2026 work plan. Additionally, several reports were presented and approved, such as the Shari’a Supervisory Board Report, Audited Financial Statement, External Auditor’s Report, Corporate Governance Report (in compliance with QFMA Governance Code for Companies and Legal Entities listed on the Main Market), and Internal Control Over Financial Reporting (ICOFR).

Moreover, the meeting approved the Bank’s 2025 Annual Report and approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute cash dividends of QAR 0.06 per share, representing 6% of the nominal value. Major transactions were also approved, and the Board members were discharged from liabilities. Additionally, KPMG was appointed as the Bank’s external auditor for the financial year 2026, with their fees approved.

The Bank’s Extraordinary General Meeting endorsed proposed changes to the Articles of Association, pending regulatory approval, and authorized the Chairman of the Board to sign the approved amended Articles of Association and make any necessary amendments.

HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Lesha Bank commented

“The year 2025 marked a pivotal stage in the Bank’s continued development, characterized by disciplined execution, sustained momentum, and measurable progress across all core business verticals. Throughout the year, we advanced our strategic agenda with clarity and purpose — scaling our platform selectively, expanding our geographic presence, and converting long-term priorities into tangible, value-accretive outcomes. Building on the solid foundations laid in previous years, the Bank continues to move forward with a long-term vision anchored in prudent growth, institutional strength, and the protection of stakeholder interests. Our focus remains on enhancing resilience, deepening our capabilities, and positioning the Bank to capitalize on opportunities across future economic cycles.”

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).