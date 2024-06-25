The new Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Course Management will feature active industry professionals as faculty, with modules focused on the golf industry, agronomy and machinery, design, operations, and events.

Dubai, UAE: Les Roches, one of the world’s top institutions for high-end hotel management education, launches a new course with a specialization in its Spanish campus: the Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Management. Les Roches campus in Marbella hosts thousands of students from over 100 nationalities annually, seeking comprehensive education to develop skills needed to lead the hospitality industry. It is now a preferred destination for Les Roches students aiming to pursue a career in the golf business.

The golf industry is gaining strength within tourism in the UAE and globally. Research figures indicate that the growth trend in the middle East began before the onset of Covid-19 and continued during the pandemic – up by 34% from 29.6 million on-course golfers in 2016. There are now 42,000 total of 9 and 18-hole golfers, including 16,000 registered golfers. With 38% of 9 and 18 hole golfers registered, the Middle East leads the world on this metric.

Through Les Roches' newly launched program, starting in September, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the diverse golf industry in a key location. The study modules will focus on course management, design, and maintenance, and organizing and marketing golf tournaments. Throughout the course, students will have around 75 hours of practical classes and the opportunity to take a study field trip to Miami, another major hub for the sport that attracts more enthusiasts each year. This will be an opportunity for aspirational UAE students who want to pursue a career in this relatively new, fast-growing, and well-paying job field.

“The golf industry is a significant driver for the province of Málaga, both for its appeal and its economic impact and job creation. Last year, it hosted one of the world’s most important and prestigious tournaments, the Solheim Cup, bringing a return of 29.1 million euros to the city. This is just an example of what’s to come in this industry: the need for professionals to preserve and develop Marbella’s golf offerings. The direction and management of this sport involves analyzing and studying everything surrounding it,” says Carlos Díez de La Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.

