Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Lenovo today announced the official opening of its Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) Regional Headquarters in Riyadh (RHQ), marking a strategic milestone in the company’s long-term investment in the Kingdom and its commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.



The official opening was marked by a formal ceremony attended by the Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abduljalil Al Saif, alongside senior government officials, strategic partners, and Lenovo leaders.



His Excellency Mr. Fahad bin Abduljalil Al Saif, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stated: “Lenovo’s decision to establish its Middle East, Türkiye and Africa Regional Headquarters in Riyadh reflects the strength of the Kingdom’s partnership with leading global technology companies and the effectiveness of the Regional Headquarters Program. Lenovo’s continued investments in advanced manufacturing, supply chain localisation, talent development, and regional operations demonstrate strong confidence in Saudi Arabia as a long term base for innovation and growth and contribute directly to our Vision 2030 objectives of building a competitive, diversified, and export oriented economy.”



As part of the occasion, Lenovo also hosted a high level visit to its manufacturing site in Riyadh, welcoming His Excellency the Minister of Investment, alongside several ministerial level officials from multiple government entities, as well as key CEOs from both the private and public sectors who were received by His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of GACA. During the visit, the delegation met with 28 Saudi graduate engineers who have recently returned from China after completing Lenovo’s Saudi Smart Manufacturing Graduate Program, delivered in partnership with the Human Resources Development Fund, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and ALAT. Trained at Lenovo’s global manufacturing facilities, the graduates are now back in Riyadh, ready to apply world class expertise and become the next first generation of Saudi technical leaders at Lenovo’s facility.



The RHQ serves as Lenovo’s central hub for regional strategy, and operations across the META region. The opening underscores Lenovo’s confidence in Saudi Arabia as a strategic base for regional decision making, innovation, and collaboration, further strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a growing global technology and business center.



The Riyadh RHQ also forms a core pillar of Lenovo’s broader strategic collaboration with ALAT, and sits alongside Lenovo’s ongoing investments in the Kingdom. These include an advanced manufacturing facility with capacity to produce up to two million PCs and smartphones, a research and development center, talent enablement programs, and a customer experience center. Together, these initiatives reflect Lenovo’s continued commitment to supporting the creation of thousands of local jobs, enabling knowledge transfer, and driving long term economic value creation in Saudi Arabia.



Commenting on the opening, Tareq Alangari, Senior Vice President and President of Lenovo Middle East, Türkiye and Africa, said: “Today’s opening of our META Regional Headquarters in Riyadh is a proud moment for Lenovo and a clear statement of our long term commitment to Saudi Arabia. By anchoring our regional leadership and operations in the Kingdom, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers across the region, invest in local talent, and contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Riyadh will play an increasingly important role in Lenovo’s global growth story.”



Through the establishment and opening of the RHQ, Lenovo is positioning Riyadh as a key hub for its activities across more than 6 markets in the META region. The headquarters will support closer collaboration with customers and partners, enable faster and more localised decision making, and anchor future investments in innovation, skills development, and strategic partnerships across the region.



With the official opening of its META Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, Lenovo reaffirms its position as a long term technology partner to Saudi Arabia, supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions to become a global hub for innovation, advanced manufacturing, and digital transformation.



Located in Majdoul Tower, one of Riyadh’s most prominent commercial landmarks, Lenovo’s Regional Headquarters is situated at the heart of the Kingdom’s growing innovation and business district. The tower hosts a number of government entities, investment institutions, and leading international companies, reflecting its role as a focal point for strategic investments and regional operations in Saudi Arabia.