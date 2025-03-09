Kuwait: In celebration of International Women’s Day, Lei Wa Lakom is proud to announce its transformation from a support platform into a not-for-profit social enterprise dedicated to empowering women in the region.

Since its inception in 2021, Lei Wa Lakom has served as a space for women to find guidance, mentorship, and community support. With its new structure, the organization will expand its reach and impact, ensuring sustainable, long-term support for women.

Founder Taiba AlHumaidhi expressed her excitement about this milestone, stating: “Lei Wa Lakom started as a passion project to uplift women, and today, it has grown into a mission-driven social enterprise. This step allows us to create deeper and more meaningful change in the lives of women across the region. With the support of our esteemed Board of Advisors—Hanadi AlSaleh, Carol Mushriqui, Saad AlRubaian, Sara AlBahar, and Fouz AlSabah —we are committed to building a future where every woman has access to the resources and opportunities she deserves.”

Lei Wa Lakom will continue to launch programs, initiatives, and collaborations aimed at supporting women in various fields. This transformation marks a new chapter in its journey towards empowerment and inclusivity.

It’s worth mentioning that Lei Wa Lakom encompasses several initiatives, including a podcast series, financial literacy workshops for university students, the Sidra platform for knowledge and culture preservation, and a financial literacy program for refugee women in collaboration with the UNHCR, and more.