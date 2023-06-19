ABU DHABI, UAE – The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), one of UAE’s pioneers in the retail sector with its first retail store Interiors opening in 1968; has now launched a record three new stores in a single day, within Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall. These are a flagship Better Life store, the UAE’s second largest Chattels & More, and a new Interiors showroom.

Initiating the concept of built-in appliances in the region, the new Better Life is the brand’s third store in the capital and features an extensive range of home appliances and electronics from a host of leading international brands such as Miele, Hisense and Weber.

The Abu Dhabi footprint of the Interiors’ brand has expanded with the opening of a second showroom to follow the store in Al Ain Mall. The Reem Mall address features an all-new instore look and consumer experience, showcasing unique furniture, accessories, and textiles from more than 100 renowned premium as well as exceptional global brands across Europe, the USA, and Canada.

Chattels & More – a home-grown ESAG retail concept that stocks furniture and accessories handpicked from around the world, now boasts a huge showroom inside Abu Dhabi’s newest mall. It is the brand’s second biggest showroom in the UAE after the Mall of The Emirates and features more than 1,000 furniture products and accessories focussing on trendy, modern, minimalistic, quirky and elegant styles.

“Reem Mall positions us right at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s newest residential district, home to a growing population of homeowners and tenants looking to make the most of their location with products and services that speak to their lifestyle ambitions,” said Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO. “The three stores will help these residents shape their home environments with the latest products from the world’s leading brands”.

He added that the investment in the three stores demonstrates the Group’s strong belief in the economy of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, as well as its commitment to furthering business growth at every opportunity. According to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, UAE’s retail sales are expected to reach $70.5 billion (Dh259 billion) by 2025, which is an annual growth of 6.6 per cent. Hence, it is important for retailers to stay relevant across multiple touchpoints be it through digital engagement or own stores.

The new Chattels & More store, he revealed, is the “forerunner to future plans” to launch the franchise overseas.

“Chattels & More is a home-grown concept and one we are very proud of,” said Easa Al Gurg. “Catering to the diverse population here in the UAE, our stores offer a melting pot of styles to meet all tastes and cultures. We are conscious of the need to constantly reevaluate and reprioritise our target audiences and consumer segments. We’re opening franchising for Chattels & More for the first time. ESAG would be looking for the same commitment of excellence in service from our franchisers while partnering with them. As of now, we’re evaluating KSA and Kuwait as markets, as the brand is already receiving customer orders from these countries.”