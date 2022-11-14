Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has launched an energy audit program for the industrial sector. The program will help industrial companies identify energy saving opportunities that will make them more environmentally friendly and competitive.

Leading energy-conscious companies such as RAK Ceramics, Stevin Rock, RAK Rock, Falcon Technologies, RAK Ports, Union Cements, Eternity Technologies, and Future Architectural Glass among the first signatories signed agreements with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality during the RAK Energy Summit to take part in the program. The industrial sectors initially supported in the program are cement, ceramics, quarries, glass, building materials, metal fabrication and packaging.

On the occasion of launch, H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality said, “The program will support local industrial companies in identifying opportunities for energy savings and reduction of emissions, that will help them remain competitive over the long run. I encourage all the industrial companies in Ras Al Khaimah, for whom energy is a main cost, to participate in this initiative”.

Participating industries will receive an energy audit, conducted by expert energy auditors, and will periodically share progress of implementation with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality. Audits are procured at scale with the support of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, while RAKBANK provides a credit facility to dilute the cost of the audit over time along with evaluating for any other financial support that such companies may need.

Until now, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality has empaneled a total of 7 expert industrial auditors using a competitive tender process. Participating companies can choose any of the empaneled auditors to conduct an energy audit, including onsite measurements and assessment of energy saving opportunities. Reem Office of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality will support both parties during the whole process by facilitating data collection and logistics as well as by providing technical support.

In addition to the energy audits, the program will also include knowledge sharing sessions with energy efficiency experts as well as suppliers of technologies and services. These sessions will enable local industries to learn and follow best-practices and use state-of-the-art technologies to become more energy efficient and contribute to achieving wider sustainability targets.

This initiative is part of the Energy Management program of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, and is in line with several strategies and policies, including Operation 300bn of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the UAE Circular Economy Policy.