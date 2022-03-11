Mirza Ibracevic has recently been appointed Director of Recreation & Spa at the Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center. He has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having led teams at various properties across the Middle East.

Mirza began his career in the Middle East as Spa & Recreation Supervisor at the Crowne Plaza Doha hotel. He later worked at the Holiday Inn Doha before relocating to Dubai in 2017 to work as the Recreation and Health Club Manager at the Renaissance Downtown Hotel. He then joined Melia Hotels as Recreation & Fitness Manager, where he rose through the ranks to the position of Spa & Recreation Manager through dedication and hard work.

Taking on the new position as Director of Recreation & Spa, Mirza will be responsible for managing the entire operations of the Natural Elements Fitness Centre & Spa. His primary goal is to provide strong leadership when managing day-to-day operations, maintaining high service standards, monitoring costs, and pushing the team toward the set goals.