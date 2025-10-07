The launch of LUMENA ALTA marks OMNIYAT’s 20th year of delivering iconic architectural masterpieces that reshape the skyline of Dubai

Following the successful sell out of LUMENA within two months, this latest ultra-luxury commercial tower in Business Bay is OMNIYAT’s boldest commercial vision yet

Projecting a Gross Development Value of over AED 5 billion, LUMENA ALTA raises the bar yet again for ultra-luxury commercial developments

With the tower’s graceful, spiralling façade soaring to a height of 380 metres encompassing 73 levels and over 720,000 sq.ft of premium office space, LUMENA ALTA is set to be the tallest commercial building in Business Bay upon completion in 2030

Suspended at a breathtaking 335 metres, LUMENA ALTA’s Sky Pool is set to be the world’s highest infinity pool when it opens

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OMNIYAT, the leading developer in Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, has launched LUMENA ALTA, an ultra-luxury commercial development located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Burj Khalifa district, at the intersection of Business Bay and Downtown Dubai. With the tower’s graceful, spiralling façade soaring to a height of 380 metres encompassing 73 levels and over 720,000 sq.ft of premium office space, LUMENA ALTA is set to be the tallest commercial building in Business Bay upon completion in 2030.

The launch of LUMENA ALTA marks OMNIYAT’s 20th year of delivering iconic architectural masterpieces that reshape the skyline of Dubai. With a projected Gross Development Value of over AED 5 billion, LUMENA ALTA builds on the unprecedented success of LUMENA by OMNIYAT and ENARA by OMNIYAT.

To mark its launch, LUMENA ALTA by OMNIYAT took over The Opus by OMNIYAT, the first mixed-use project in the UAE to be personally designed by the visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid, for a never-before-seen experience in among the clouds attended by Dubai’s business elite.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, said: “Dubai has firmly established its position as the Middle East’s premier commercial hub over the past five years, fuelled by record levels of foreign investment, progressive business reforms, and a wave of new company formations across all sectors. As global enterprises, hedge funds, and UHNW family offices establish their regional headquarters in the city, demand for prime commercial space is accelerating. To meet this demand, OMNIYAT is transforming Dubai’s commercial skyline, setting new benchmarks for luxury commercial real estate that serve global occupiers seeking architectural statements, world-class amenities, and strategic connectivity. Bold, iconic developments such as ENARA, LUMENA, and now LUMENA ALTA are redefining the city’s landscape, standing as beacons of innovation for the world’s most influential minds.”

Inspiration and design philosophy

From its very name, LUMENA ALTA signals a place where ambition meets brilliance. Lumena, drawn from the Latin ‘lumen’, evokes pure radiance - light as a symbol of vision, creativity, and innovation. ‘Alta’, meaning elevated, speaks to stature, aspiration, and architectural height. Together, LUMENA ALTA becomes a destination where illumination and elevation converge.

Rising 380 metres above the city to become the tallest mixed-use tower in Business Bay, LUMENA ALTA is a living sculpture of light and movement. The tower’s graceful, spiralling façade achieves a dynamic form designed to capture and refract light, gleaming with radiance by day, and glowing from within by night.

Conceived for global visionaries who define the future of business and culture, this next-generation mixed-use icon unites luxury commercial, hospitality, and lifestyle spaces within a single, soaring masterpiece. Triple-height sky lobbies and panoramic terraces provide breathing space in the clouds, while sunlit atria and vertical gardens bring a sense of natural calm into the heart of the tower.

A purpose-driven, future-forward mixed-use building, LUMENA ALTA by OMNIYAT offers over 720,000 sq.ft of office space with shell & core offerings across 73 levels. Strategically positioned along Sheikh Zayed Road at the main gateway to Business Bay, just minutes from Downtown Dubai and DIFC, the project boasts panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and the Arabian Gulf.

Office spaces feature private terraces and landscaped sky gardens, bringing a sense of tranquillity to the occupants, while the expansive lifestyle podium at the ground level offers curated retail and dining experiences. 1,000 parking spaces include valet parking, guest parking and retail parking.

Positioned along the Sheikh Zayed Road at the main gateway to Business Bay, LUMENA ALTA will connect directly to the future Dubai Metro Gold Line. Twin beacons of light and ambition, LUMENA and LUMENA ALTA stand together at the crossroads of connectivity and commerce. Seamlessly integrated with the Dubai Metro transit network, the duo places the entire city within effortless reach. From DIFC to Dubai International Airport, from Downtown to Dubai South, every major business and cultural district lies only minutes away.

A World Above Expectation

Crowning LUMENA ALTA will be a five-star lifestyle hotel offering world-class service and luxurious amenities. Suspended at the summit, the hotel’s Sky Pool is a spectacle of elevation. A mirror of water elevated 335 metres above the city, it will represent the highest elevation for a swimming pool yet announced in the UAE to date, and the tallest infinity pool in the world.

At LUMENA ALTA’s highest point, the signature Sky Restaurant will create one of the region’s most elevated culinary destinations. Surrounded by panoramic 360-degree views of the city skyline and coastline, it will unite gastronomy, artistry, and architecture into a singular composition. Each evening will feel like a summit, a ritual of magnificence above the city.

Anticipating the needs and desires of its discerning clientele, LUMENA ALTA offers expansive spaces devoted to wellbeing and performance. Private fitness suites, spa environments, hydrotherapy and renewal zones are crafted as havens of restoration, whilst a 25m indoor lap pool and vitality pools are designed to offer an experience of effortless calm and sensory rejuvenation. Designed for seamless productivity and prestige, an Executive Club offers private boardrooms, sky-level lounges, and bespoke conference facilities against a backdrop of panoramic city views.

Unparallelled amenities, five-star service

As part of OMNIYAT’s portfolio of unparalleled residential, commercial and hospitality properties, superior service is built into the core experience. A full suite of concierge offerings includes reception, meeting room management, spa and wellness coordination, lifestyle bookings, personal services, and bespoke experiences, such as event planning, luxury travel arrangements, and private shopping.

These services are managed by OMNIYAT and draw from the brand’s two decades of experience in delivering high-touch hospitality across its award-winning commercial towers, residences and hotels, including Enara by OMNIYAT, and The Opus by OMNIYAT.

As with ENARA and LUMENA, LUMENA ALTA has been designed from its very conception to target multiple world-class certifications, reflecting its commitment to sustainability, occupant wellbeing, and technological integration. These include LEED Platinum and Platinum WELL Certification from the WELL Building Standard, as well as Platinum WiredScore and SmartScore Certifications, the global standards for digitally connected and technologically advanced smart buildings.

In Dubai and across the globe, OMNIYAT has garnered a reputation for curating refined works of art that effortlessly blend creativity, quality and rarity. Building on the recent successes of ENARA by OMNIYAT and LUMENA by OMNIYAT, LUMENA ALTA is the next evolution in the group’s portfolio, designed for business leaders, creatives, and innovators seeking workspaces that reflect growth and ambition.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

