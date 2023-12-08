The newly formed F&B group is a partnership between KR&CO and Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII), led by KR&CO’s founders Ranya and Khaled Fadly

Dubai UAE – Epik Foods, a dynamic and multi-faceted UAE-based food and beverage group, consolidates the established KR&CO, Sweetheart Kitchen, and Happy Platter Kitchens into a powerful new dining, catering and meal plan consortium.

Created in partnership with Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII), a UAE-based alternative asset management company with US$4bn assets under management, Epik Foods comprises a portfolio of 100+ F&B concepts under the visionary leadership of KR&CO founders, UAE-based duo, Ranya and Khaled Fadly.

The launch of Epik Foods presents a diverse portfolio of dine-in restaurants, virtual brands, meal plan and catering services, previously operating as KR&CO, Happy Platter Kitchens and Sweetheart Kitchen. This strategic consolidation combines beloved UAE brands under one entity to create one of the largest multi-faceted F&B groups in the GCC.

Epik Foods will deliver the highest standards of food quality and service in 40 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman - with more in the pipeline – providing Epik’s customers with unparalleled service and quality. Its component brands include some of UAE's most loved names, including, Poke & Co, Healthy & Co, Acai & Co, Eats & Co, Training Day, Bagel & Co, Calculeat, Affordabowls, Chick’n Co, and Protein Powerhouse to name a few. Epik's customers can choose from dine-in experiences at brick-and-mortar establishments, convenient delivery through their virtual brands, meal plan solutions and catering for special events.

Co-founders Ranya and Khaled Fadly are Epik Foods’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) respectively to ensure the F&B group’s continued successful development. Together, Epik Foods and GII are poised to redefine the culinary landscape in the UAE and beyond, setting new standards for F&B innovation, technology-driven excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Ranya and Khaled Fadly, co-Founders of Epik Foods said, ‘This consolidation marks a significant milestone in our culinary endeavour. After the successful launch of KR&CO over a year ago, we recognised the potential for a more strategic approach to growth and excellence. Rather than introducing new concepts under the KR&CO umbrella, we believed that elevating existing brands in the market offered a more effective growth strategy. It only made sense for us to expand our portfolio by acquiring Sweetheart Kitchen and consolidating with Happy Platter Kitchens to form Epik Foods in collaboration with GII as our partner. Together, we are committed to bringing unforgettable dining experiences to our customers and pushing the boundaries of F&B excellence.’

Mohammed Alhassan and Pankaj Gupta, co-Founders and co-CEOs at Gulf Islamic Investments, added, ‘GII is dedicated to championing diverse global investment opportunities to deliver the best performance for our investors and shareholders. Our collaboration with Epik Foods is a testament to our commitment to sustainable and expansive growth in the region, delivering consumer choice with enhanced food security. We look forward to supporting Epik Foods to achieve its vision of technological and regional leadership in providing the finest food choices for the Gulf’s inhabitants.’

About Epik Foods

Epik Foods emerged as a dynamic and multi-faceted F&B group that operates virtual brands, dine-in restaurant concepts, meal plan services and catering services. With over 100 brands and 40 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, Epik Foods aims to elevate customers’ culinary experience and make every meal memorable. The F&B group is dedicated to unwavering quality, continuous innovation, and creating exceptional culinary journeys across the region.

https://www.epikfoods.com

About Gulf Islamic Investments group

Gulf Islamic Investments Group (GII), headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, is a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company. With over $4 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to achieve superior, sustainable returns and long-term value for its investors and shareholders by investing in curated growth and income-generating opportunities.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse alternative asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and venture capital. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

GII’s UAE entities are regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

www.gii.ae