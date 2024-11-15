Beirut, Lebanon — The Lebanese American University (LAU), in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and its assigned primary healthcare provider the Beirut Association for Social Development (BASD), is spearheading a series of Emergency Relief Missions through its Mobile Clinics Program. This initiative’s purpose is to provide critical healthcare services to displaced and vulnerable communities from across Lebanon.

Supported by teams from the Lebanese American University, the LAU Medical Centers, Rizk Hospital and John’s Hospital, the Gilbert & Rose Mary School of Medicine, the Alice & Ramez School of nursing and the School of Pharmacy, these missions aim to deliver primary care, essential healthcare screenings, medications, and more to those most in need.

Each visit involved expert physicians, pharmacists, nurses, residents, faculty members and staff offering compassionate, volunteering care to vulnerable communities.

Since the launch of the LAU mobile clinics, 178 missions in 360 Lebanese towns and cities were overall successfully carried out.

With the current situation in Lebanon, 9 of these were Emergency Relief Missions serving thousands of displaced patients, adults and children in 10 destinations till date. These missions offer life-saving care, pediatric screenings, obstetrics and gynecology examinations, pediatric vaccinations, mental health support, nutrition awareness, EKG screenings and referrals for specialized care in collaboration with local health authorities and organizations.

In addition to medical care, the missions distributed hundreds kits of family care hygiene and first aid to help families maintain their well-being during these challenging times.

The LAU Mobile Clinic Emergency Relief Missions are designed to reach displaced and underserved communities in Lebanon, delivering vital healthcare services and support by mobilizing expert teams and essential medical resources, LAU always commits to alleviate the health challenges faced by these vulnerable populations and to provide relief and healing with compassion.