Beirut: In an effort to assist August 4 blast victims who continue to suffer from skin scars, LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital organized a press conference, in the presence of her excellency the Italian Ambassador Nicoletta Bombardieri, to announce the launch of a new initiative. This groundbreaking program aims to provide specialized treatment for individuals experiencing ongoing skin scars due to the devastating explosion that occurred 3 years ago in Beirut.

The initiative has been made possible through a generous donation by DEKA, who has provided a state-of-the-art laser machine to support the cause.

The August 4 blast had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, leaving many with lasting physical and emotional scars. While progress has been made in rebuilding the affected areas and providing assistance to those in need, the recovery process for some victims has been particularly challenging, with persistent scars serving as a constant reminder of the tragedy's aftermath.

Recognizing the need for focused medical attention, LAU Medical Center- Rizk Hospital and Dr. Zeina Tannous, Head of the Dermatology department, decided to launch this notable initiative. The program aims to alleviate the suffering of those individuals who continue to battle skin scars, offering advanced laser treatment options that have shown significant promise in the field of dermatology.

During the press conference, Dr. Tony Zreik, LAU Vice President for Health Affair, discussed the importance of this initiative in providing relief and hope to the August 4 blast victims. He highlighted the positive impact of the donated laser machine from DEKA, which will greatly enhance the hospital's ability to effectively treat skin scars and related issues.

Dr. Zeina Tannous, renowned dermatologist and head of the LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital Dermatology department, expressed her gratitude to DEKA for their significant contribution to the cause. "The launch of this initiative represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to support and heal the victims of the August 4 blast," she stated. "With the generous support from DEKA, we can now offer state-of-the-art treatment using the latest laser technology. This will undoubtedly improve the quality of life for those still grappling with skin scars, fostering a sense of renewed hope and empowerment."

The LAU Medical Center Rizk Hospital's Dermatology department encourages all August 4 blast victims who are experiencing skin scars to reach out for assistance. By utilizing the donated laser machine and the expertise of their highly trained medical staff, the hospital will pursue its mission to heal with compassion while having high hopes of bringing solace to those affected by the tragic event.