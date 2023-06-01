Kuala Lumpur – Cagamas Berhad (“Cagamas” or “the Company”), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, announced the successful conclusion of an aggregate RM3.42 billion equivalent worth of funds raised, comprising a total of RM943 million 3-month funding via Conventional Commercial Papers (CCPs), Islamic Commercial Papers (ICPs) and Repurchase Agreements (REPO), RM2.13 billion 1-year, 2-year, 3-year and 10-year Conventional Medium Term Notes (CMTNs) and SGD103 million (RM350 million equivalent) 1-year Singapore Dollar Medium Term Notes (SGD EMTNs).

“We are pleased with the successful conclusion of the issuances from both domestic and foreign space, notwithstanding global concerns on the US debt ceiling issues as investors continue to seek for high investment grade papers. Proceeds raised from the issuances will be used to fund the purchase of housing loans and house financing from the domestic financial system, reflecting the ongoing financial intermediatory role performed by the Company in the domestic banking system,” said President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chung Chee Leong.

“Total funds raised by the Company to-date stands at RM9.76 billion. Cagamas has concluded a total of six foreign currency issuances including SGD and Hong Kong Dollar amounting to RM2.35 billion equivalent, year-to-date,” added Datuk Chung.

The SGD denominated bonds, issued via the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cagamas Global P.L.C. are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Cagamas while the Ringgit issuances, which will be redeemed at their full nominal value upon maturity, are unsecured obligations of the Company, ranking pari passu with all other existing unsecured obligations of the Company.

About Cagamas

Cagamas Berhad (Cagamas), the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia, was established in 1986 to promote the broader spread of home ownership and growth of the secondary mortgage market in Malaysia. It issues bonds and sukuk to finance the purchase of housing loans from financial institutions and non-financial institutions. The provision of liquidity to financial institutions at a reasonable cost to the primary lenders of housing loans encourages further expansion of financing for houses at an affordable cost.

The Cagamas model is well regarded by the World Bank as the most successful secondary mortgage liquidity facility. Cagamas is the second largest issuer of debt instruments after the Government of Malaysia and the largest issuer of AAA corporate bonds and sukuk in the market. Since incorporation in 1986, Cagamas Group has cumulatively raised funds circa RM404.22 billion worth of corporate bonds and Sukuk.

Cagamas’ bonds and sukuk continue to be assigned the highest ratings of AAA/Stable/P1 by RAM Rating Services Berhad and AAA/MARC-1 and AAAIS/MARC-1IS by Malaysian Rating Corporation Berhad, denoting its strong credit quality. Cagamas is also well regarded internationally and has been assigned local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of A3 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. that are in line with Malaysian sovereign ratings.

