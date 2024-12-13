Dubai, UAE: Pride and Property LLC, a UAE-based boutique real estate firm, has successfully facilitated a landmark land transaction valued at approximately AED 350 million. The plot, located in the prime Business District along Sheikh Zayed Road, is set to host a striking new tower that will redefine Dubai’s skyline.

The deal, one of the largest of its kind in 2024, was orchestrated by Nitin Chauhan and Kunal Singh Sandhu, partners at Pride and Property LLC. This achievement builds on their track record of managing high-value real estate transactions, including a recent AED 300 million villa plot sale in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The duo’s expertise in luxury plots and premium developments has positioned the firm as a key player in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Nitin Chauhan, who is a partner at Pride and Property LLC, highlighted the appeal of luxury living in Dubai’s prime locations. Known for his customer-focused approach, Nitin specializes in luxury plots and development opportunities in similar elite locations. He has been a key player in Dubai’s real estate scene since the advent of freehold properties.

“This project embodies the pinnacle of luxury living on Sheikh Zayed Road. Its unparalleled location, offering stunning views of Sheikh Zayed Road and the sea, naturally drew interest from top developers.. The upcoming luxury tower will redefine the skyline and demonstrate developers' confidence in Dubai’s thriving real estate market,” Nitin said. “The city’s leadership has created a remarkable vision for the sector, which still holds immense growth potential.”

Kunal Singh Sandhu, founder of Pride and Property LLC, noted that this sale was a milestone for Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. With a career spanning over 15 years in the luxury niche, Kunal has specialized in off-plan sales and luxury developments, overseeing some of Dubai’s most high-profile projects before founding Pride and Property LLC.

“Our team dedicated considerable time and effort to this transaction, which highlights the increasing demand for high-end real estate in Dubai. The luxury property market here is on the rise, and the best is yet to come,” Kunal said.

This transaction underscores the robust growth of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, cementing its status as a global leader in 2024. With 2024 marking a record-breaking year, Dubai’s real estate sector appears poised for even greater achievements in the years ahead.

This landmark transaction highlights the continued momentum of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, which remains a magnet for global investors. As the city pushes the boundaries of architectural innovation and urban development, 2024 stands as a pivotal year for the sector - with projects like this one poised to reshape its skyline and reaffirm its position as a leading destination for high-value property investments.

About Pride and Property

Pride and Property LLC is a boutique real estate firm headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in high-value property transactions. With a reputation built on integrity, transparency, and exceptional client service, the firm has established itself as a trusted name in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Founded by industry veteran Kunal Singh Sandhu, Pride and Property LLC is driven by a vision to redefine real estate consultancy through personalized service and deep market expertise. Kunal brings over 15 years of experience to the firm, having spearheaded landmark projects such as Dubai Hills Estate, Bluewaters Island, and Port De La Mer during his tenure with some of the UAE’s most prominent developers. His leadership reflects a commitment to delivering tailored solutions that align with each client’s unique goals and aspirations.

Pride and Property’s portfolio spans high-end secondary and off-plan properties, catering to clients seeking exclusivity and value in Dubai’s most coveted locations. The firm’s dedication to excellence is supported by a team of top brokers who bring specialized knowledge and a keen understanding of market trends to every transaction.