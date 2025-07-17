LabSpace, Centena Group’s turnkey laboratory solutions specialist, recorded a 30 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue, driven by the UAE’s growing demand for cutting-edge laboratory infrastructure and a rise in project volume, especially within the educational sector. In addition, the company is planning a focused expansion into Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where demand for both educational and industrial R&D infrastructure is rising.

According to a recent education industry report, the total number of students in the GCC is estimated to rise by 1.1 million to reach 14.2 million by 2027. This surge is already visible in Dubai’s 20 per cent increase in student enrolments during the 2024-2025 academic year. Higher education enrolment in the emirate is also projected to more than double by 2040, creating a surge in the number of schools and universities, along with demand for advanced lab infrastructure, to enhance STEM education.

In response to the strong market demand, LabSpace has been rapidly expanding its portfolio introducing new solutions that ensure functionality, safety and innovation. These include flexible benches, modular storage systems, enhanced weight-bearing capacities and colour-optimised solutions to meet the evolving demands of different sectors.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of LabSpace said: “This year, we experienced the highest demand from the educational sector, especially due to the surge in the number of schools and universities in the country. In addition, we are witnessing a growing demand for industrial laboratories as the UAE and GCC intensify its focus on manufacturing and R&D projects.”

He added: “Our solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of each sector, whether it is an educational institution, an industrial workspace or a commercial research facility. With a strong emphasis on engineering excellence and innovative designs, we support various industries with end-to-end lab setup, from consultation to installation, while ensuring the highest quality standards and timely project delivery through our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the UAE. With our team of experienced professionals, we are now capable of delivering more than 100 labs per year.”

Over the years, LabSpace has installed more than 2,500 workstations and completed over 150 laboratory projects across the UAE, both in the public and private sectors, including for institutions such as DEWA, DP World and GEMS Education. In educational environments, the company’s lab designs help pique the curiosity of students in science, robotics, and technology, helping them excel in STEAM disciplines. Meanwhile, in healthcare and industrial settings, LabSpace offers solutions that combine innovation and precision.

Currently, the company is working on a major educational project for the Victoria International School of Sharjah, which includes a network of campuses in Maleha, Khorfakkan and Kalba. The projects in Maleha and Khorfakkan were recently completed, and preparations are now underway for the project delivery at the Kalba campus. These facilities cover a comprehensive suite of labs, including science, design technology, food technology, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) as well as art and multimedia.

About LabSpace

LabSpace, Centena Group’s turkey laboratory solutions provider provides complete laboratory engineering solutions from laboratory furniture and fume hoods to storage solutions and workstations, all manufactured in the region. By offering a wide array of services and solutions ranging from digital transformation tools to advanced engineering solutions, Centena Group has positioned itself as a pioneer in the field of innovation.

