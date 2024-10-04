United Arab Emirates: La French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai, one of the 66 French Tech Communities outside of France, recently hosted a business breakfast meet-up at the prestigious Fouquet’s Dubai to announce its exciting initiatives for the 2024-2025 season.

The UAE’s startup ecosystem, particularly in AI, is thriving and evolving rapidly. This growth is fuelled by government support through various programs and incentives, including tax breaks, minimal bureaucracy, and specialized free zones that facilitate startup operations and growth. The venture capital sector is also booming, with UAE-based startups accounting for a significant percentage of venture deals in the MENA region. This is evidenced by the emergence of unicorns and a doubling of VC deals since 2020. The UAE’s strategic location further enhances its appeal as a gateway to Middle Eastern and global markets, offering startups access to numerous business opportunities and potential customers.

With a new Board elected just before summer and being one of the proud winners of the French Tech Community Fund for 2024-2025, French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to:

Grow and animate the vibrant local tech community

Share experiences and expertise, especially in AI, Deep Tech, and sustainability

Advocate for the French Tech ecosystem

Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion

The Board and the yearly roadmap were introduced by the President of La French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai, Mr. Stephane Boukris, in the presence of HE Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, Jean-Christophe PARIS, Consul General of France in Dubai & Northern Emirates, alongside regional leaders from Business France, CCI France UAE, the French regional economic department for the Arabian Peninsula and BPIFRANCE.

Following the opening remarks from the French Ambassador to the UAE, a keynote was delivered by Mr. Jeremy Doutté, Chief Business Officer of Talabat, highlighting the relevance of being a French tech entrepreneur in the UAE.

For the upcoming year and among capsula networkings and a new podcast to come, French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai will lead three flagship events:

In October, a Pitch & Meet event during GITEX North Star, providing French startups the opportunity to pitch and meet key players in the UAE tech ecosystem.

event during GITEX North Star, providing French startups the opportunity to pitch and meet key players in the UAE tech ecosystem. In December, a conference on the Impact of AI on Sustainable Finance at La Sorbonne Abu Dhabi during Finance Week.

at La Sorbonne Abu Dhabi during Finance Week. In February, a panel on Quantum and AI as the Next Frontier, organized in Dubai during the Quantum Innovation Summit.

The newly elected Board is more committed than ever to energizing the local tech community and promoting French technology abroad.

About French Tech

The French Tech Mission is responsible for supporting the structuring and growth of the French start-up ecosystem, in France and all around the world. It is an administrative unit of the Directorate General for Enterprise within the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty.

About French Tech International Communities

French Tech International Communities are groups of volunteer, locally-based French or Francophile entrepreneurs. As full members of the French Tech network, they act as relays for the French Tech Mission abroad: by communicating on its actions and priorities, they contribute to the promotion of French Tech worldwide.

About French Tech Community Fund

What's the French Tech Community Fund? It's a powerful financial boost that enables awarded French Tech communities, both in France and abroad, to execute local projects and strategic initiatives to promote the French tech ecosystem.