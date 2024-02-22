​​​DUBAI, UAE – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, and Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Replication and Protection Software, today announced a global strategic alliance focused on providing customers with resiliency services supported by innovative technology, expert infrastructure management and incident recovery services. Under the alliance, Kyndryl will now be a Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP).

Kyndryl offers professional services and technical implementation integrated with Veeam solutions, providing customers with options for:

Comprehensive Cyber Resilience: Using an integrated approach to help customers strengthen their stakeholder confidence with strategies to effectively recover from adverse conditions, including cyber incidents, human error and hardware failures.

Simplified Vendor Transitions: Provide customers with a seamless transition to modern, security and compliance rich cloud-based infrastructure with scalable and customizable options for hybrid and multi-cloud backup and recovery.

Modern Data Protection Solutions: Help customers modernize and protect data across their enterprise with a simplified, holistic approach on a single platform for effective and reliable data protection with robust defense for modern SaaS applications, data and systems.

Enhanced Operational Efficiencies: Integrated automation to drive operational efficiency, enabling customers with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and industry standards.

The alliance combines Kyndryl’s expertise in managed security services and infrastructure management capabilities with Veeam. Kyndryl customers benefit from simplified and holistic data protection and ransomware recovery, optimized costs, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features, and seamless data mobility along with cloud-native and Kubernetes environments with advanced security capabilities.

“Veeam is focused on ensuring organizations are prepared to bounce forward when the worst happens. Whether it’s a cyber-attack, an outage or a natural disaster we give customers peace of mind that their data is safe and can be rapidly recovered to keep their business running,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “We’re excited to bring our technology together with the scale and expertise of Kyndryl to bring the benefits of Veeam technology to customers around the world. Together, we will keep businesses running.”

“Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that the market is in dire need of advanced cyber resilience globally which is why the expanded partnership between Veeam and Kyndryl comes at a critical time in the market,” said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The robust offerings that these long-time partners have devised, based on their respective technologies and skill sets, are laser-focused on core customer and market needs. We have been watching this partnership successfully grow over the last few years, and we expect that these robust offerings will be well received at a time when enterprises are struggling with IT complexity and cyber-crime.”

“With the ever-growing threat from cyber risks, maintaining cyber resiliency is a top priority for our customers,” said Debbie Nevin, Vice President of Global Alliances at Kyndryl. “Our partnership with Veeam enables us to support our customers’ business continuity posture and ability to recover from increasingly more sophisticated cyber incidents.”

For more information about the Kyndryl and Veeam partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Veeam

Veeam®, the #1 leader by market share in Data Replication and Protection Software, is on a mission to help every organization not just bounce back from a data outage or loss but bounce forward. With Veeam, organizations achieve radical resilience through data security, data recovery, and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments that gives IT and security leaders peace of mind that their apps and data are protected and always available.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Radical Resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “project,” “plan,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “outlook” and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation statements representing management's beliefs about future events, transactions, strategies, operations and financial results, may be forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date of this press release and Kyndryl does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Kyndryl’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kyndryl Press: press@kyndryl.com