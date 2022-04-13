KUWAIT – The Ministry of Education in Kuwait has officially decided to accredit the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG- DIT) certificate in the country.

The decision No. 20/2022, made by Dr. Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, stipulates the accreditation of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills – provided by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) - as an alternative to the Cambridge certificate; the International Computer Driving License (ICDL).

Accordingly, the decision adopts all the controls and standards of ICDL certification; contained in the Ministerial Decision No. 359/2002, to similarly deal with the TAG-DIT certificate.

Since 2004, the Kuwaiti Ministry has been accrediting the Cambridge ICT certificate; offered by TAG.Global as a certificate similar to the ICDL.

It should be noted that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh International Diploma in IT Skills (TAG-DIT) program was previously offered in cooperation with the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) - University of Cambridge, and has recently become the property of TAG.Global. This decision came after 16 years of considerable experience in developing and managing the TAG-DIT certificate as well as training and awarding certificates for more than a quarter of a million Arab citizens in many Arab countries.

Executive Director of TAG.Global Office in Kuwait, Mr. Hazem Abu-Ghazaleh, stated that TAG.Global; through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center, has successfully managed to develop the Diploma certificate out of its keenness and responsibility to build knowledge-based societies and to create digital citizens. He went on to refer to the forward-looking vision of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of TAG.Global, which asserts that the future of countries and communities depends on boosting knowledge, innovation and information technology.

The Talal Abu-Ghazaleh E-Training Center was established in 2001 with the aim of providing high-quality IT training courses in the Arab region through partnerships with leading institutions. The Center seeks to expand its outreach in the region, and provide information technology evaluation services using specific software applications.

For more information about TAG E-Training Center, please visit: www.tagicit.com

