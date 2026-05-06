Dubai, UAE: Kudotrade, the global multi-asset trading platform, today announced a major milestone in its growth journey with the official opening of its new Dubai office, the rebranding of its digital presence to Kudo.com, and the receipt of initial regulatory approval from the UAE’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) - previously the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

This strategic expansion marks a significant step in Kudotrade’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East, one of the fastest-growing financial hubs globally, while reinforcing its long-term vision to operate within robust regulatory frameworks.

The newly established Dubai office will serve as a regional headquarters, enabling Kudotrade to better support its growing client base across the GCC and wider MENA region. The move reflects the company’s focus on proximity to key markets, enhanced client service, and deeper engagement with institutional and professional trading communities.

At the same time, Kudotrade has acquired the online domain to Kudo.com - a move designed to align its brand with a more streamlined, globally recognisable identity. The new domain reflects the company’s evolution into a broader, more sophisticated trading ecosystem, built for both retail and institutional participants.

In parallel, Kudotrade has received initial approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA), marking an important step toward full regulatory licensing in the UAE. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to transparency, compliance, and operating to the highest standards within one of the region’s most respected financial regulatory environments.

Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudotrade, commented:

“The opening of our Dubai office represents more than just a geographic expansion - it is a strategic commitment to one of the most dynamic financial markets in the world. The UAE continues to set the standard for innovation, regulation, and global connectivity, making it a natural home for our next phase of growth.”

They added:

“Our acquisition of Kudo.com reflects a broader evolution of the brand. We are building a platform that is not only accessible, but also credible and scalable for a global audience. Securing initial CMA approval further reinforces our commitment to operating within trusted regulatory frameworks as we continue to grow.”

Kudotrade offers a comprehensive trading environment across multiple asset classes, combining advanced technology, competitive pricing, and a user-focused experience. The company’s expansion into Dubai comes at a time of increasing demand for regulated, technology-driven trading solutions across the region.

With its strengthened regional presence, regulatory progress, and refreshed brand identity, Kudotrade is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and deepen its relationships with traders and partners worldwide.

About Kudotrade

Kudotrade is an innovative global CFD broker offering state-of-the-art trading technology, lightning-fast execution, and low-spread trading to thousands of clients in over 130 countries. Providing a seamless trading experience, top-tier customer support, and extensive educational resources to help traders succeed, and having a regulatory authorization from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius, Kudotrade continues to expand its global footprint.

Kudo Trade (Mauritius) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under license number GB24203599.

Learn more: www.kudo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kudotrade/

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