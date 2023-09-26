Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: KROHNE, one of the leading global manufacturers of process instrumentation, is proud to have joined one of the increasingly important stakeholder engagement programs in the Middle East and Africa region earlier this month. MEICA 2023, the 4th edition since inception and the first in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ran from 12th to 14th September 2023 in Al Khobar and brought together the instrumentation, automation and cybersecurity ecosystem partners of Saudi Aramco.

Always looking for ways to get closer to local partners and customers, KROHNE were represented by Serge Mattens, flown into the Middle East region especially to deliver his expertise on the importance of reliable measurement technology in potentially dangerous environments. Safety Integrity Levels (SIL) as per IEC 61508 was the central theme for the presentation and was well-received by the gathered audience as they were asked to remember the two main causes of safety function failure: Systematic Errors and Random Errors, the latter of which is something under the control of the user.

Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, said: “KROHNE Group has been in operation for over a century and is proudly built on key values we still cherish today, such as our pioneering capabilities within a family-style environment. Our goal at MEICA 2023 was to engage with a key stakeholder ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and share valuable knowledge from our global experts. Safety is a critical topic for our partners in the energy and infrastructure industries and we see it as of vital importance to share our insights and intelligence of how to solve these issues. We hope to be part of the team building a better tomorrow together through safer, more efficient measurement solutions. Only then can we meet and beat the net zero targets we are aiming for.”

About Krohne Middle East & Africa

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s Sustainability Series partner and a member of IRENA. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

