Dubai, United Arab Emirates: KROHNE Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, is proud to announce an important refresh of its Venturi-based wet gas systems for enhanced well optimisation in the field.

The Venturi-based wet gas systems WGS 1000 / 2000 / 3000 are designed to measure the flow of unprocessed gas directly from the well. While reaching a superior accuracy of ±1...3% in dynamically changing well streams, they are also highly flexible and economical: the system is space saving and can be implemented much quicker than other systems. And with no radioactive source, they greatly improve the safety of your personnel and operation and save on your OPEX.

All benefits at one glance:

Flexible, modifiable and modular system

Independent, fast and continuous update of well compositions and process conditions

Scalable solution

Less weight and space

No radioactive source resulting in low OPEX

Superior accuracy due to integrated PVT calculations

System designed according to ISO5167, ISO11583 and API guidelines

Fraction and density tables for the operational range of the well or reservoir

“KROHNE is always looking to enhance customer experience through well-designed innovative solutions. We have been able to deliver on two key areas with this recent WGS upgrade, improving personnel safety and reducing overall operating expenditure. A win-win for our valued partners and customers that we hope they can leverage in upcoming well projects. Watch this space for continued R&D-driven portfolio revolutions,” added Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa.

Updated solution brochure is available here: https://cdn.krohne.com/pick2/tagged_docs/CA_WGS_wet_gas_measurement_en_220401.pdf

Full Wet Gas System portfolio material available here: https://krohne.com/en/solutions/flow-metering-solutions/wet-gas-wellhead-flow-measurement/wgs-wet-gas-measurement

ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

Visit https://ae.krohne.com for more information.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan Ashton

Head of Marketing and Communications – Middle East & Africa

KROHNE Middle East

LOB 15 401

P.O. Box 17344

JAFZ, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mail: J.Ashton@KROHNE.com