Ensures KROHNE remains integral to powering the increased uptake of hydrogen and achieving sustainable energy markets in advance of 2050

KROHNE announces the latest certification and approvals for its constantly-updated market-leading flow computer, the SUMMIT 8800. NMi, the leading independent specialist for testing, certification and training in the field of metrology, has certified the analytics device for custody transfer applications in the hydrogen field over a thorough testing period of 3 months. The approval is timely, allowing the burgeoning hydrogen economy to take full advantage of accurate resource measurement in a previously difficult and unregulated energy sector.



The SUMMIT 8800 is a digital flow computer designed to facilitate custody transfer (CT) measurement. Its state of the art full colour graphical touch screen allows a graphical representation of the measurement process, with all measured values shown in real time; Up to 5 different types of meters can be combined in one flow computer, with custody transfer measurements still being processed within 0.25 seconds. The SUMMIT 8800 is hyperconnected and IIoT-ready, able to communicate via digital, analogue, serial and Ethernet interfaces to obtain the measurement and diagnostics from field converters and analysers. All calculated values (densities, flow rates, totals, etc.) are available in Modbus format which can be read by any PLC, SCADA, accounting system ensuring the modular, platform-agnostic device can be plugged into any set-up without compromise.



Frank Janssens, Vice President, KROHNE Middle East and Africa, stated at the news: “Hydrogen is due to have a larger role in the energy transition and KROHNE is playing its part by ensuring the best in digital measurement is available around the globe. We are delighted to announce this latest certification for our market-leading flow computer as it allows our valued customers to drive the burgeoning hydrogen economy safe in the knowledge that KROHNE’s quality build and trusted engineering backs their decision-making. Our Solutions and Services divisions are already seeing uptake and interest in this development and are ready to support new and existing projects with our next-level expertise.”



ABOUT KROHNE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services empowering our customers across all industries to make informed sustainable decisions. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and the highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.



KROHNE is an independent, family business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family, Sustainability Partner of the AHK and member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonization.



Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, KROHNE has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions and services across key industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Waste Water Management, Metal & Mining, Power and Chemical plants.

