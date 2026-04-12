Abu Dhabi, UAE: KraneShares, today announced the listing of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) and the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (Ticker: KWIN) – on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalisation.

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX)

AGIX ETF provides exposure to both public and private artificial intelligence companies, including SpaceX and Anthropic, offering access to high-growth innovation themes and select private companies*. This exciting ETF will be directly listed on the ADX on 16 April 2026.

KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (Ticker: KWIN)

KWIN, developed in collaboration between KraneShares and Wahed Invest, delivers a differentiated Shari’ah-compliant income strategy beyond traditional Sukuk. The initial offering price (IOP) period to the public will commence on 15 to 21 April 2026 and the KWIN ETF will list on the ADX by the end of April 2026.

The two ETFs are cross-listed from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing hub for globally demanded and innovative investment products.

Oceane Global will act as market maker for the ETFs, supporting liquidity provision and trading efficiency on the ADX, while Waystone will serve as legal representative in connection with the listings, ensuring regulatory alignment and structuring support.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX Group, said:

“Today’s cross-listing marks another step forward for Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as we expand access to global opportunities. The launch of AGIX and KWIN responds to growing demand for exposure to high-growth themes like AI, alongside income solutions aligned with regional priorities, including Shari’ah-compliant strategies. As markets evolve toward thematic investing and diversified income, the ADX is focused on staying ahead – ensuring investors can access opportunities with ease and confidence.

In March alone, the ADX saw a spike of 183% in the ADX’s ETF trade value and an almost 134% increase in the number of investors trading our suite of ETFs (YoY). Building on this momentum, we will continue to build on our position as the region’s most liquid ETF hub, working with global partners to deliver innovative products that meet investors’ changing needs.”

Jonathan Krane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares, said:

“The listing of the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) and the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (Ticker: KWIN) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reflects growing global demand for differentiated ETF exposure. AGIX’s unique public-private structure provides access to both listed AI leaders and select private innovators, including Anthropic and SpaceX, within a single liquid ETF. At the same time, KWIN offers a Shari’ah-compliant alternative income strategy designed to generate option-based income while aligning with Islamic investment principles, expanding access for regional investors to innovative technology and income solutions through locally listed ETFs on ADX.”

Anthony Sassine, Chief Executive Officer of Oceane Global, said:

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with KraneShares and to work alongside Waystone in bringing these innovative ETFs to ADX. This partnership reflects the importance of building a strong ETF ecosystem with the right combination of issuance, legal structuring, and liquidity provision. Our role is to ensure that these products trade efficiently and with tight spreads, enabling both institutional and retail investors in the UAE to access global investment opportunities through the local exchange.”

Caoimhghin O’Donnell, Chief Executive Officer, Waystone Management Company Middle East, said:

“We are proud to support this collaboration as legal representative for the funds. Our role is to facilitate robust structuring and regulatory alignment, helping ensure that international ETF products can be efficiently brought to market within the UAE framework. This partnership highlights the importance of coordination across issuers, market makers, and legal infrastructure providers in building a sustainable ETF ecosystem.”

These new listings build on the successful cross-listing of KraneShares’ flagship ETFs, KWEB KraneShares China ETF and KRBN KraneShares Global Carbon Credit ETF, on the ADX in December 2025, and mark another step forward in deepening the region’s capital markets infrastructure.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world’s most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies and China’s dynamic capital markets to carbon credits, alternatives, and fixed income, we offer investors differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

About Oceane

Oceane Global is a UAE-based specialist market maker focused on exchange traded funds and listed products. The firm provides liquidity solutions, supports efficient price discovery, and contributes to the development of the ETF ecosystem across the GCC.

About Waystone

Waystone is a leading asset-servicing solutions provider of institutional governance, administration, risk and compliance services to financial institutions. With over 25 years’ experience and a comprehensive range of specialist services to its name, Waystone helps our clients structure, operate and grow through our expertise, innovation and digitisation, backed by the operational scale to support global expansion.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

* SpaceX represents 3.02% and Anthropic represents 2.98% of AGIX net assets as of 9 April 2026. Holdings are subject to change.

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or invitation to buy, sell, or invest in any securities or financial instruments. It is not intended to promote or market the ETFs referred to above and should not be relied upon as investment, legal, tax, or financial advice.

ETFs cross-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) are securities traded on the exchange that represent shares of the ETFS which are domiciled and primarily listed in the United States. The ADX cross-listed ETFs reflect the economic rights of the underlying ETF; however, liquidity, trading volume, and market conditions on ADX may differ from those of the primary U.S. listing.

Neovision Wealth Management Limited (NWM) serves as the Listing Advisor for KWEB and KRBN. Waystone ME Managing Investments Of Investment Funds L.L.C (CMA License No. 20200000288) serves as the Listing Advisor for AGIX and KWIN. OCEANE Invest acts as the Market Maker for ETFs cross-listed on ADX.

Investing in ETFs cross-listed on ADX involves risk, including risks related to secondary-market liquidity, market volatility, and potential differences between the market price of the Units and the net asset value (NAV) of the underlying ETF. Investors should carefully review all available offering documents and disclosures provided through ADX and the UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA), with particular attention to the ETF’s investment objectives, investment policies, risk factors, fees, expenses, and charges.

Investments made in ETFs cross-listed on ADX are not guaranteed by any person or entity, including the service providers of the underlying ETF. Trading prices may trade at a premium or discount to NAV based on market conditions/ KraneShares does not sell or distribute investment products in the UAE. For information on investing or redeeming ETF cross-listed on ADX, investors should contact their licensed broker or the relevant ADX trading member with whom they maintain an account. ETFs cross-listed on ADX are available only to investors eligible under applicable CMA regulations.