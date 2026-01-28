Expanded range comprises Heinz Organic Tomato Ketchup, Heinz Vegan Mayo, Heinz Tomato Ketchup Zero, and Heinz Tomato Ketchup 50% Less Sugar & Salt

Dubai, UAE – Kraft Heinz Middle East & Africa (Kraft Heinz MEA) today reiterated its commitment to delivering healthier, great‑tasting food choices to consumers across the MENA region with the introduction of an expanded suite of “better‑for‑you” Heinz products at Gulfood 2026.

Building on the brand’s trusted reputation, the new portfolio includes healthier variations of its time-tested favorites - Heinz Organic Tomato Ketchup, Heinz Vegan Mayo, Heinz Tomato Ketchup Zero, and Heinz Tomato Ketchup 50% Less Sugar & Salt - each crafted to meet rising demand for organic, plant‑based, zero‑sugar and reduced‑sugar alternatives.

Prioritizing transparent labelling and ongoing sustainability initiatives, the launch marks a significant step in Kraft Heinz’s regional reformulation journey, scaling nutritious, familiar-tasting options that empower consumers to make healthier food choices every day.

Underlining the growing focus on healthy food in the region, Mary Gukasyan, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Kraft Heinz Company, said: “At Kraft Heinz, our commitment to a nutrition‑first innovation model continues to reshape how we develop and reformulate products for consumers across the Middle East and Africa. This new Heinz range reflects our continued focus on ingredients transparency , expanding to include options such as zero sugar, while staying true to the iconic Heinz taste .

“The introduction of organic, plant‑based, zero‑sugar, and reduced‑sugar and salt alternatives underscores our long‑term ambition to diversify the portfolio in ways that genuinely encourage our customers to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Demand for healthier and organic food options continues to accelerate across the region, with MENA’s plant‑based food market alone valued at over US$ 977 million and projected to grow at nearly 19% CAGR as consumers seek products that address both health and environmental concerns. [MENA Plant-Based Food Market : Analysis, Growth, Forecast to 2030] Concurrently, with younger generations setting expectations for transparency, clean labels, and nutrition‑forward products, brands today are increasingly leading with trust and purpose.

Trust and transparency are also at the heart of Kraft Heinz MEA’s endeavors to reduce plastic used in food packaging, through adopting greater circularity in design - using more lightweight materials and sustainable production practices while working closely with local partners to maximize regional impact.

The expanded portfolio aligns with Kraft Heinz’s global ESG priorities - from responsible ingredient sourcing to sustainability‑led packaging and clear labelling - ensuring that innovation and impact move hand‑in‑hand.

As part of Kraft Heinz MEA’s participation at Gulfood 2026, Mary Gukasyan joined a panel on ‘Scaling Food Security Across the Global South – Power and Potential’, where she shared insights on driving innovation and accessibility to ensure long‑term resilience and value in food systems.

