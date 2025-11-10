Dubai, UAE: KPMG Middle East today announced the regional expansion of its Google Cloud adoption, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies across the Gulf.

The expanded collaboration between KPMG Middle East and Google Cloud highlights KPMG’s commitment to turning enterprise AI, secure cloud adoption, and digital innovation into practical outcomes. The collaboration will support organizations in sectors such as financial services, energy, government, and retail, helping them integrate responsible AI into business processes, migrate critical workloads to scalable cloud environments, and design customer experiences powered by real-time data and personalization.

Robert Ptaszynski, Partner and Head of Technology at KPMG Middle East, said: “Enterprises across the Gulf are moving from pilot projects to scaled deployment of AI and cloud. Our role is to guide them through that shift with frameworks that ensure responsible use of technology, measurable value creation, and alignment with regulatory priorities. Choosing Google Cloud allows us to combine advanced platforms with sector-specific insights, giving organizations a foundation for sustainable growth in the digital economy. We are seeing organizations place customer experience at the heart of their digital strategy, and this alliance helps them build seamless, data-driven journeys that respond to evolving customer expectations.”

Ibrahim Cinar, Google Cloud’s Head of Channels and Alliances Middle East, North Africa & Turkey (MENAT), said: “Clients in the Middle East are prioritizing secure data management, modernization of core systems, and customer experience at scale. By working with KPMG, we bring these priorities together in a practical way: combining their deep management consultancy capabilities and trusted advisory with the latest AI and cloud capabilities. This enables enterprises to move beyond efficiency gains and deliver richer, more personalized experiences that strengthen competitiveness and long-term loyalty.”

KPMG’s latest research highlights both the opportunities and responsibilities associated with digital transformation. More than 84% of UAE respondents would be more willing to trust AI systems if assured of their trustworthy use, underscoring the country’s position as a regional benchmark for responsible AI adoption. Insights from KPMG’s Customer Experience Excellence research further show that organizations investing in technology-driven personalization achieve stronger customer loyalty and long-term growth. These findings are highly relevant to the Middle East, where enterprises are increasingly competing on service quality as much as product.

Together with Google Cloud’s AI and data capabilities, the collaboration provides organizations with a practical pathway to deliver experiences that are trusted, seamless, and responsive to customer needs. The announcement marks a significant step in expanding access to advanced cloud and AI capabilities across the region. By aligning global expertise with regional ambition, KPMG is helping enterprises in the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation and build a more competitive, innovative-led future.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories, with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more details about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance