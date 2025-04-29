The global competition has spotlighted over 1,500 startups across 26 countries since launch

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – KPMG has officially opened applications for the fifth edition of its flagship Global Tech Innovator (GTI) competition, offering the region’s most promising technology entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their innovations and compete for global recognition.

Applications are open since April with the local finals scheduled for 27 August 2025 at KPMG’s head office in Riyadh. Applications are open to startups from Saudi Arabia and the winner will represent Saudi Arabia at the global finals—joining innovators from around the world.

The GTI competition is open to early-stage and growth-stage tech entrepreneurs who are building scalable, technology-enabled businesses. From FinTech and HealthTech to AI and sustainability solutions, applicants from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.

“We are witnessing a surge in innovation and entrepreneurial ambition in the region,” said Dr. Samer Abdallah, Partner and Head of ICT Sector at KPMG in Saudi Arabia and chair of the judge panel. “The GTI competition provides a powerful launchpad for startups in Saudi Arabia to gain international exposure, connect with industry leaders, and fast-track their growth journeys.”

Last year’s Saudi winner, Ejari, impressed judges with its ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ platform, offering a tech-enabled solution that disrupts the traditional rental model in the Kingdom. Ejari went on to represent Saudi Arabia at the global finals in Lisbon, competing against innovators from around the world.

The 2024 global competition attracted over 1,500 applicants from 23 countries and jurisdictions, including Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The global winner was Thermalytica Inc. from Japan, recognized for its advanced thermal insulation technology.

Since its inception, the GTI competition has recognized five global winners, providing them with exposure at premier innovation forums, access to investors, mentorship from KPMG leaders, and international media attention.

Apply now: https://lnkd.in/d-77Puiu