Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Kohler Co., the global leader in kitchen and bath design and innovation, announces the launch of its first Signature Store (KSS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This landmark showroom, developed in partnership with Bayt Al Ebaa and designed by the internationally acclaimed Kristina Zanic Consultants (KZC), marks a significant milestone in Kohler’s commitment to transforming lifestyles through bold design, sustainable innovation, and immersive experiences.

Transform Your Expectations with Kohler Signature Store, Riyadh

The Riyadh KSS is a experiential space that showcases Kohler’s 151-year legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. It is designed to inspire visitors through a series of thoughtfully curated environments—from A Meditation in Contrast to The Conscious Escape, Midnight Reverie, The Edit Room, and Past Perfect, a timeless suite that blends modern and traditional design languages. The store also introduces KALLISTA, Kohler’s luxury brand known for its exquisite American craftsmanship and design heritage.

This immersive showroom is more than a retail space; it is a creative hub that integrates sustainable solutions, cutting-edge technology, and engaging content to elevate the quality of life for its visitors. Highlights include Kohler’s Anthem+ digital showering system featuring Invigoration steam, SoundTile shower speakers, and an innovative Veil smart toilet in Honed Black, part of Kohler’s “Design Changes Everything” campaign.

“Our mission is to help people live more gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives—and this store embodies that vision," said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. “The launch of our first signature store in Saudi Arabia provides a terrific opportunity to invite the region to transform its expectations of daily living, showcase exceptional design, and build strong relationships to delight customers.”

Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality-of-Life Program

Kohler’s mission to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives resonates deeply with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, particularly the Quality-of-Life Program. The program aims to enhance lifestyle, promote healthy living, and foster sustainability—principles that are embedded in Kohler’s product portfolio and showroom experience. The KSS Riyadh store represents the first of many planned in the Kingdom, reinforcing Kohler’s long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformative journey toward a more vibrant and sustainable future.

“This partnership reflects a shared vision—to empower Saudi homes with transformative, future-ready living solutions,” said Abdullah Hakmi, CEO of Bayt Al Ebaa. “This isn’t just a store. It’s a canvas for aspiration.”

Designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants

The aesthetic direction and spatial storytelling of the showroom were developed in collaboration with Kristina Zanic Consultants (KZC), known for their sophisticated, human-centric design sensibility.

“Design is at its most powerful when it evokes emotion and transforms experiences,” said Kristina Zanic, Founder of KZC. “Kohler’s Riyadh Signature Store is a celebration of craftsmanship, technology, and sensory engagement—we wanted every detail to feel both intimate and inspirational.”

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.