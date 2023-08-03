DUBAI, UAE – Kodak Alaris has announced the formation of a new dedicated Business Solutions organization and a number of strategic new hires, focused on helping customers across all industries to realize greater business value at speed and scale. The new structure supports the company’s goal to accelerate growth within its adjacent intelligent document processing (IDP) offerings, including its IDP software Kodak Info Input Solution, INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution from Kodak Alaris, and related professional services.

Digital transformation starts with information capture; however, the scale and complexity of data today requires an integrated approach to help organizations to not only capture, but to intelligently process, store, and share information. Kodak Alaris’ intelligent document processing solutions uniquely combine decades of imaging science expertise, artificial intelligence, and advanced process automation to deliver superior image capture, data extraction and validation, intelligent workflow automation, and ultimately business transformation.

The team of seasoned IDP experts within the new Business Solutions organization will leverage this strong heritage and expertise to realise Kodak Alaris’ vision for growth, re-focusing its go-to-market strategy across pre-sales, sales, business development, professional services, marketing, and product management, to bring more rapid, compelling business outcomes to partners and customers.

The global Business Solutions organization will be led by Jim Forger, who has been promoted to VP Business Solutions, reporting directly to Don Lofstrom, President, and General Manager at Kodak Alaris. Forger is a software industry expert who has managed the global commercialization of capture software and solutions for Kodak Alaris for over 10 years. As a member of the Kodak Alaris leadership team, he will help drive the company’s strategy to advance and accelerate its growth trajectory within the global IDP market, which is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2028.

Bodo Wagener has been appointed Global Solutions Sales Leader, with responsibility to drive the company’s solutions sales strategy and objectives. Wagener brings 20 years of experience in the intelligent document processing industry to Kodak Alaris, including over 18 years of sales leadership positions with ABBYY.

Automated capture and IDP industry veteran Brent Wesler has joined Kodak Alaris as a Global Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer. Wesler brings more than 20 years of experience to the team, having held various pre-sales, solution architect, professional services, and technical delivery leadership roles in the capture and document management space.

Cindy Collins has been appointed Global Delivery Manager within the newly created Business Solutions organization. In her new role, she will work closely with regional service and sales teams to define and scope solutions-led customer engagements, enhance the company’s delivery processes, share best practices, and grow Kodak Alaris’ Professional Services capabilities globally.

Jeff Munn has been named Global Solutions Marketing & Market Development Manager, with responsibility for driving the company’s solutions marketing strategy and programs. Munn was formerly a Product Marketing Manager for ECM vendor M-Files.

“We are excited to announce the formation of our new dedicated Business Solutions organization. This investment is an integral part of the company’s growth plan and supports our strategic goals to target new markets, build new partnerships, and reach new customers,” said Don Lofstrom, President, and General Manager at Kodak Alaris.

