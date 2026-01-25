Madinah, Saudi Arabia: Knowledge Economic City (KEC), the pioneering publicly listed master developer operating under the supervision of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority and contributing to Madinah’s urban and economic transformation, has received dual recognition at the Global Economics Awards 2025, winning the awards for “Most Innovative Iconic Design – Madinah Gate” and “Best Real Estate Developer in Integrated Urban Destination Development – Saudi Arabia”.The awards were presented during the Global Economics Awards ceremony, an international platform recognising excellence across economic development, infrastructure, and real estate, where KEC also participated as an official sponsor, showcasing its latest developments and progress.

This recognition reflects Knowledge Economic City’s position as one of the Kingdom’s leading developers of sustainable urban destinations, driven by a human-centric approach that integrates architectural excellence, advanced infrastructure, sustainable mobility, hospitality, and activated public realms to deliver long-term social and economic impact in Madinah.

Commenting on the achievement, Hazem Elbanna, Acting CEO of Knowledge Economic City, said: “This dual recognition underscores our ambition to position Madinah as a global model for integrated urban development through the creation of vibrant destinations that place people at the heart of the experience, while blending innovation, culture, and spirituality within cohesive environments. Madinah Gate stands as a clear expression of our vision to deliver places that celebrate heritage, enhance quality of life, and generate sustainable economic value, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Madinah Gate is one of the cornerstone projects within Knowledge Economic City’s master plan, represents the first retail destination directly connected to the Haramain High-Speed Rail Station. The project is also the first transit-oriented development (TOD) of its kind in the Kingdom, with total investments reaching SAR 620 million.

Strategically located, Madinah Gate connects residents and visitors to key landmarks across Madinah, seamlessly integrating mobility, hospitality, and retail within a single urban destination, making it an attractive option for investors and travelers alike. Phase One offers more than 23,000 square metres of leasable space, in addition to DoubleTree by Hilton Madinah Gate, featuring 325 hotel rooms.

Meanwhile, the award for “Best Real Estate Developer in Integrated Urban Destination Development” highlights Knowledge Economic City’s comprehensive capabilities across governance, strategic partnerships, adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and long-term asset management, reinforcing Madinah’s positioning as a sustainable, future-ready city.

This achievement further reaffirms Knowledge Economic City’s role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, while contributing to positioning Madinah as a global destination that balances deep historical and cultural heritage with economic growth and innovative urban development.

About Knowledge Economic City (KEC)

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). With a masterplan covering 6.8 million square meters within the sacred boundaries of Madinah, KEC is developing fully integrated modern destinations that combine residential, commercial, cultural, and leisure components, transforming Madinah into a world-class lifestyle hub.

Strategically located near the Prophet’s Mosque, the Haramain High-Speed Rail station, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development.