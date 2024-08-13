Abu Dhabi – A four-member delegation from Abu Dhabi-based Knighthood Global, led by Chairman James Hogan will be attending the Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO) 57th AGM which will take place in Jordan from 29 October to 1 November this year.

Knighthood Global is a gold sponsor of this event, which is an important annual feature in the aviation calendar of Middle East and North African airlines and industry partners.

Mr Hogan said: “AACO is a highly respected aviation institution. After more than half a century, representing the interests of Arab airlines, it continues to grow, providing a critical platform to address the diverse regional challenges of the various airlines and industry partners, and share unique information and insights to a wider audience.

“We are very proud to be a gold sponsor of this iconic event and look forward to attending the 2024 AGM in Jordan.”

James Hogan will be accompanied by Knighthood CEO, James Rigney Partner, Camiel Eurlings, former Dutch Minister of Transport, Public Works and Water Management and Member of the European Parliament, and Michael Venus, Knighthood’s special advisor on Media and International Affairs.