Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zand, the UAE’s first fully licensed, AI-powered digital bank, has announced a collaboration with Klickl International (Klickl), a forward-thinking Web 3.0 Open Finance platform headquartered in the UAE. This collaboration highlights Klickl's commitment to elevating its operations by utilizing Zand’s comprehensive banking products and innovative solutions.

Zand recently announced that it is the first UAE bank to launch digital asset custody services under its license, after receiving approval from the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority. By providing institutional-grade security for digital assets, Zand is equipping its clients with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy. The upcoming launch of Zand’s AED-backed stablecoin will further enhance the bank’s ability to integrate TradFi and DeFi, reinforcing its leadership in the digital assets landscape.

By leveraging Zand’s banking products and solutions, Klickl is poised to streamline its business processes, optimize financial management, and drive innovation within the Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration underscores Zand’s dedication to integrating advanced technology with financial services to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Michael Chan, CEO of Zand, commented: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Klickl International, aligning with the UAE's bold vision to accelerate the digital economy. At Zand, we are dedicated to delivering seamless and secure banking experiences through continuous innovation, forward-thinking, and a client-first approach.”

Michael Zhao, CEO of Klickl International, added: "Partnering with Zand Bank marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards reshaping the digital finance landscape. With Zand's support, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses and consumers, driving meaningful change in the industry."

This collaboration is a testament to the synergy between Zand’s financial expertise and Klickl’s innovative approach to Web3.0 technology. Together, they are paving the way for technological advancements and customer-centric solutions that will shape the future of digital finance.

About Klickl

Klickl, founded in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, is a leading Web3 open finance platform in the MENA region. It provides a range of services, including banking, digital payments, and crypto trading, to facilitate seamless entry into Web3. Supported by the UAE government and licensed by Abu Dhabi’s ADGM, Klickl aims to create a global stablecoin ecosystem that bridges digital and traditional finance.

About Zand

Zand, the UAE’s first fully licensed, AI-powered digital bank, was founded to support the digital economy and bridge the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Our mission is to revolutionize the world of finance by leveraging AI, Blockchain Technology, and client-centric solutions to empower corporate, institutional, fintech, and wealth clients to thrive in the evolving digital economy.

Our purpose is to empower innovators, ambitious leaders, and bold pioneers to shape the future of finance and unlock new opportunities for success. Zand combines the speed and flexibility of a fintech, with the security and strength of a fully licensed bank.

Zand, the AI-powered bank for the digital economy.

