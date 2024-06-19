RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Nestlé’s iconic chocolate brand, KITKAT, has partnered with the Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) to support the inaugural Esports World Cup (“EWC”) this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their collaboration with the world’s largest gaming festival further integrates KITKAT into global gaming culture, combining the brand’s catchy "Have a Break" philosophy with the necessary pauses that come with gaming at all levels; Get ready to Climb. “Break”. Dominate!

By supporting the Esports World Cup, KITKAT aims to connect with competitive and casual gamers through its legendary ethos. Whether it’s a tactical pause on stage to discuss strategy, or simply a moment to reset and come back refreshed to take on what's next, having a break is an essential aspect of the gaming experience. KITKAT and EWC view breaks as an integral part of life inside and outside the game, together aspiring to make each moment of enjoyment and rejuvenation for players and maintain a healthy approach to gaming.

“We are excited to partner with an amazing brand like KITKAT to bring a fresh energy and connection to the esports community”, said Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation.”This collaboration will not only enhance the experience of all visitors, but also highlight the importance of having strategic breaks for better performance. I highly encourage all fans attending the Esports World Cup to visit the KITKAT booth, have a break and enjoy some delicious KITKAT goodies!”

"This partnership enables us to connect with the next generation of gaming enthusiasts, offering them the breaks they need both in-game and in life” said Robert Helou, CEO of Nestlé KSA. “We believe we will deeply resonate with gamers by integrating our 'Have a Break' philosophy into the esports world. This collaboration highlights the importance of taking breaks and prioritizing mental well-being, especially in the high-stress environment of competitive gaming."

Beginning July 3, the Esports World Cup will transform Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture. Located in Boulevard City, fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. Across eight weeks, the Esports World Cup will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

For more information on the Esports World Cup, visit www.esportsworldcup.com, and follow upcoming Esports World Cup game announcements on X (formerly Twitter).

About Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game structure that will pit the world’s top esports teams and athletes against one another for the largest-ever prize pool. Debuting in the summer 2024, gamers, publishers, and fans from around the globe will come together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to crown the world’s first Esports World Cup Club Champion.

About KITKAT

KITKAT is a renowned confectionery brand that has been synonymous with the concept of taking a break since 1935. With its iconic four-finger wafer format, KITKAT has become a symbol of indulgence and a reminder to pause, relax, and recharge. Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship is unwavering. Each KITKAT is made with the finest ingredients, carefully selected to deliver a perfect balance of crispy wafer and smooth milk chocolate. Our dedication to creating the ultimate chocolate experience has made KITKAT a favorite treat enjoyed by millions of people worldwide. KitKat break concept goes beyond just a chocolate bar. It represents a moment of respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Whether you're at work, outing, gaming, or simply taking a breather at home, KITKAT encourages you to take a break and savor the delicious taste that brings a smile to your face. Join us in celebrating the simple pleasure of a break with KITKAT. Have a break, have a KITKAT!

