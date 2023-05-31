Dubai, UAE: Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP, an affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it will make a grand return to COMPUTEX Taipei event after three years. Continuing its philosophy, “Kingston Is With You”, Kingston invites everyone to step into the future with the world’s first “Kingston Future Hub” showroom and “Kingston Starship No.35”.

At COMPUTEX 2023, Kingston showcases its latest products including the non-binary DDR5 memory, XS1000 External SSD, Industrial SD card, Data Center solutions and more. As the leading storage brand and reliable partner of the industry, Kingston’s DataTraveler® microDuo™ 3C (DTDUO3CG3) USB was selected by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) as the official media gift for COMPUTEX 2023.

"For over 35 years, Kingston has set many important milestones, such as maintaining its position as the No.1 supplier of third-party DRAM modules for 19 consecutive years, and the leader in channel SSD market share since 2019. This demonstrates Kingston’s consistency in enabling our customers to achieve more.” Bernd Dombrowsky VP Sales & Marketing EMEA region said, “We’re thrilled to be back at COMPUTEX to present comprehensive solutions that will help users in different fields of their lives succeed, as ‘Kingston Is With You’.”

World’s First Look at the Kingston Future Hub Showroom

The “Kingston Future Hub” showroom exhibits how Kingston enriches the lives of users with its memory and storage solutions. The five zones include:

Creator Gadgets , with the ever-increasing demands of data storage and computer performance, Kingston brings in a personal studio equipped with Kingston FURY memory, Kingston SSDs and workstation gadgets. Kingston debuts its non-binary DDR5 memory that satisfies users’ ideal memory-to-core ratios without sacrificing bandwidth. With more flexibility in capacity, the non-binary DDR5 models provide cost-effective options that can drive down system costs.

, with the ever-increasing demands of data storage and computer performance, Kingston brings in a personal studio equipped with Kingston FURY memory, Kingston SSDs and workstation gadgets. Kingston debuts its that satisfies users’ ideal memory-to-core ratios without sacrificing bandwidth. With more flexibility in capacity, the non-binary DDR5 models provide cost-effective options that can drive down system costs. Enterprise Suite , is a walk-in data center that showcases Kingston’s enterprise level SSD and Server Premier DDR5 memory, trusted by leading server manufacturers and the world’s largest data centers. Kingston launches the DC600M Enterprise SSD , optimized for mixed-use workloads with excellent Quality of Service (QoS) that ensures latency and IOPS consistency to hit service-level agreements. Additionally, Kingston introduces Industrial SD Card , ideal for write-intensive recording in harsh working environments.

, is a walk-in data center that showcases Kingston’s enterprise level SSD and Server Premier DDR5 memory, trusted by leading server manufacturers and the world’s largest data centers. Kingston launches the , optimized for mixed-use workloads with excellent Quality of Service (QoS) that ensures latency and IOPS consistency to hit service-level agreements. Additionally, Kingston introduces , ideal for write-intensive recording in harsh working environments. Gamer Ecstasy, shows customized PC builds constructed by the world’s top PC modders, alongside the newest Kingston FURY non-binary DDR5 memory product lines and Kingston FURY Renegade SSD.

Kingston FURY DDR4 memory with brand new heat spreader designs will be displayed on-site along with DDR5 RGB options with 18 RGB FURY CTRL™ lighting effects to empower gamers with cutting-edge performance and aggressive style.

Vlogger Essentials , showcases Kingston’s best-in-class storage solutions for the generation always on-the-move. Kingston joins forces with its long-term travel partner, EVA Air , a Star Alliance member with a far-reaching global route system to take the smart-travel experience to the next level. Whether it is for work, play or even passion projects, Kingston and EVA Air makes travel easy with its trusted products and services. Kingston gives an exclusive first look at the XS1000 External SSD , the extremely compact form factor offers ultimate portability that helps users save, share and transfer important files and memories on-the-go.

, showcases Kingston’s best-in-class storage solutions for the generation always on-the-move. Kingston joins forces with its long-term travel partner, , a Star Alliance member with a far-reaching global route system to take the smart-travel experience to the next level. Whether it is for work, play or even passion projects, Kingston and EVA Air makes travel easy with its trusted products and services. Kingston gives an exclusive first look at the , the extremely compact form factor offers ultimate portability that helps users save, share and transfer important files and memories on-the-go. Smart Living, dives into Kingston’s embedded solutions for leading global brands, including Acer, ASUS, BBK Electronics, OPPO and more. Kingston’s embedded memory products can be found in smart home devices, drones, eBooks and educational tools, further strengthening the “Kingston Is With You” credo. Even in unexpected places, Kingston is everywhere.

Bringing Kingston Starship No.35 to COMPUTEX 2023

In March, Kingston launched the “Kingston Starship No.35” experiential truck, which brings alive an immersive space exploration that highlights Kingston products’ extreme performance. “Kingston Starship No.35”, which has already reached over 50,000 people, will enter the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall during COMPUTEX 2023. Attendees will get a chance to win cash prizes, Kingston swag, or round-trip EVA Air Premium Economy ticket between Taipei and an Asia destination of their choice.

For more information visit kingston.com.

About Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP and Kingston Technology Company, Inc., are part of the same corporate group (“Kingston”). Kingston is the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products. From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

