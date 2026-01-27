Amman, Jordan – King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ReelUp, reinforcing its ongoing efforts to support digital transformation and advance modern advertising and marketing tools, while enhancing the integrated business environment it offers to companies, institutions, and investors.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Ammar Izziddin, CEO of King Hussein Business Park; Mohammad Shawabkeh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Impact Gateway, owner of the ReelUp; and Eng. Ashraf Al-Momani, Vice Chairman of ReelUp. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sameer Aljabaly, CEO of Fifty Five, along with several representatives.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation that enables companies operating within Business Park to benefit from a comprehensive, secure digital platform for advertising and promotion. ReelUp operates according to clear professional and regulatory standards, keeping pace with rapid developments in the digital media and marketing sector. Under the MoU, King Hussein Business Park will invite its tenant companies to use ReelUp as a key tool to support their marketing and outreach efforts.

The platform brings together companies, influencers, the public, and advertising agencies within a unified environment that operates in line with approved legal and tax frameworks both inside and outside the Kingdom. The MoU also outlines cooperation between the two parties to explore joint advertising and promotional campaigns for the nearly 500 local, regional, and international companies headquartered at the park.

In addition, the agreement includes the allocation of a dedicated identification code for King Hussein Business Park as a strategic partner on ReelUp. This will enable tenant companies to access exclusive advertising benefits, while also supporting the promotion of the park’s events, initiatives, and activities, strengthening digital presence and expanding engagement with audiences and investors.

The partnership further includes the organization of regular workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions for the park’s business community, focusing on the future of influencer marketing and best practices in digital advertising. These initiatives align with KHBP’s commitment to fostering innovation, building capabilities, and enhancing the competitiveness of its companies.

This MoU reflects King Hussein Business Park’s role as a national hub for investment and entrepreneurship in Jordan, and its continued efforts to develop an integrated services ecosystem that responds to the needs of the digital economy, supports business growth, and enhances the Kingdom’s overall business attractiveness.