Jeddah:Jeddah Airports Company announced a historic milestone for King Abdulaziz International Airport, recording an unprecedented number of passengers in a single day. The airport served a total of 161,189 passengers on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, marking a new record.

In a detailed statement, Jeddah Airports Company revealed that the total number included 79,994 arriving passengers and 81,195 departing passengers. On the same day, the airport handled 817 flights, averaging 34 inbound and outbound flights per hour. Additionally, a total of 132,189 pieces of luggage were processed throughout the day.

CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, Eng. Mazen Johar, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to achieving this remarkable milestone, including partners from government, security, and operational departments at King Abdulaziz International Airport. He emphasized that the strong collaboration among these partners was crucial to reaching this achievement.

"This record demonstrates our commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and meeting the growing demand of travelers, in line with Jeddah Airports Company's strategy and the broader aviation objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030," said Eng. Johar.