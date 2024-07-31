Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has fortified its retail banking digital platform, KIB Mobile, with new features, confirming the Bank’s commitment to its comprehensive digital strategy and unwavering efforts to elevate its customers’ banking experience. On its mission to achieve its digital strategy’s goals, KIB continues to introduce new innovative benefits that guarantee comfort, ease, and safety at every step of its digital banking experience, enabling customers to gain easy access to a wide range of banking products and services that fulfill their everyday needs, respond to their aspirations, and suite their modern lifestyles.

In light of the new features’ release, Ammar Maqamess, E-Banking Manager – Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “We are delighted to announce the latest upgrade to our retail banking platform, which includes new features and benefits that add unprecedented ease to registration as well as convenience to our app-based services.” Adding: “We are committed to our overarching innovation and development plans, which entail keeping pace with the latest technologies in the digital banking industry that save the customers’ time, guarantee their satisfaction, and fulfill their needs more safely.”

Maqamess clarified that the new mobile app features include a new, more convenient method for new user registration that requires authentication through the Kuwait Mobile ID app (Hawiyati), which serves to increase mobile app adoption, simplify the onboarding experience for new users, and improve the overall user experience. Furthermore, the application features a new design for the KIB loyalty program, allowing customers to explore the rewards catalog easily, discover the partnering brands, add their favorite products to a wishlist, and finally redeem their points with unprecedented ease.

Among the other features introduced as part of the application’s latest update is the option to withdraw an existing official complaint, which enables KIB to streamline the complaint management and resolution process with greater flexibility, improve customer service responsiveness, and boost customer satisfaction metrics. The last among the newly introduced features is the standing orders list, which enables customers to review their existing standing orders, such as bill payments and other regular payments, with much more ease – as well as create new standing orders. This new feature is designed to save customers’ time and energy while reducing their reliance on online banking platforms.

The KIB Mobile app, which was completely improved in 2023, guarantees an exceptionally advanced banking experience, which gives customers a comprehensive bird’s-eye view of their finances, including accounts, cards, investments, funds, and payment installments. The one-stop-shop platform also enables customers to manage their e-wallets, transfer cash, fulfill payments, and manage the beneficiaries’ list. Other benefits include KIBPay, which allows customers to request payments, top up their accounts, or split bills with utmost ease. Upon signing up for KIB Mobile, customers can instantly benefit from one of Kuwait’s most robust digital loyalty programs, turning everyday transactions and shopping into points that can be redeemed for electronics, discount coupons, ticket reservations, and much more.

It serves to note that KIB spares no effort to create an innovative and flexible banking environment that contributes to the constant development of digital financial solutions, in line with customers’ evolving needs and lifestyles. As a “Bank for Life”, KIB remains committed to offering its customers a forward-looking experience that centers on privacy and excellence, guaranteeing added value and luxury with every transaction and banking operation.

