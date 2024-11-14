Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB), represented by its Real Estate Department, conducted its third specialized workshop on the fundamentals of investment and real estate appraisal at Kuwait University. The workshop aimed to strengthen students' skills and deepen their knowledge in line with local market needs and international standards. This initiative is part of KIB's comprehensive social responsibility program, focusing on educational support, practical knowledge transfer, and expanded collaboration with academic institutions. It also underscores the Bank's commitment to implementing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles to actively contribute to community development.

The workshop included the participation of Real Estate Advisor Arch. Basil Salem, and Engineer Ahmad Al-Yaqoub, Manager at the Real Estate Appraisal Department at KIB, as well as several university faculty members and a group of university students.

Commenting on the event, Basil stated: “This workshop follows the success of the previous two workshops in capturing students' interest and enriching their practical knowledge in real estate valuation and investment. This initiative reflects KIB’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with academic institutions as part of implementing the memorandum of understanding signed with several universities, aimed at integrating practical studies within the university's academic curriculum.”

He added: “Our involvement in such initiatives stems from the Bank’s identity as a specialized institution in providing financing and real estate appraisal services since its inception. Through this workshop, the Real Estate Department aimed to deliver comprehensive educational content covering all aspects of real estate appraisal and investment, including global real estate appraisal standards and essential factors, such as the cost approach, the income capitalization approach, and the market sales comparison approach.”

On his part, Al-Yaqoub said: “We are pleased to continue this collaboration with Kuwait University to raise awareness and understanding of the real estate sector among students and faculty members. These events offer a unique opportunity to engage directly with students, sharing expertise and knowledge that enrich their academic journey. They also underscore the Bank’s commitment to its comprehensive social responsibility strategy, which embraces the application of ESG principles.”

It is worth noting that KIB’s Real Estate Department provides comprehensive property services, backed by extensive, pioneering experience since the Bank's founding. It also serves as a trusted resource for prominent government entities, banking institutions, and investment and real estate companies in Kuwait.

