Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the name of the winner of its Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign for the month of May, whereby customer Faraj Mousa Faraj Behbahani won the draw. Meanwhile, for the month of June, customer Abdullah Nayef Awad Almutairi won. This draw comes after the Bank renewed the campaign designed to provide a distinctive digital banking experience and to reward customers who opened an Al Dirwaza account through digital platforms, whether KIB Online or the KIB Mobile application.

Commenting on the draw, Nawaf Al-Khrayef, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, said: “The draws and prizes of this distinctive campaign continue to encourage customers to save while allowing them to enjoy the latest innovative digital banking solutions. Al Dirwaza account, the best of its kind in Kuwait, continues to attract customers interested in economizing, saving, and profiting, thanks to KIB's professional team and its continuous efforts, in addition to the loyalty and constant support of existing customers.”

Al-Khrayef added: “The continuous development of this unique campaign reaffirms the vital role played by KIB in innovation and providing an integrated banking experience with exceptional advantages, as it focuses on customers’ priorities and meets all their needs. We continue to bear witness to the constant success of the Al Dirwaza digital account opening campaign, thanks to a set of factors that include team competency, swift response for accessing digital services, the added value of prizes and rewards, and the maximum possible use of the best banking product in its category. The Al Dirwaza account provides customers with the highest expected monthly returns, in addition to draws for excellent cash prizes, while being fully compliant to the provisions of Islamic Sharia and approved by the KIB Sharia Supervisory Board.”

It is worth noting that KIB seeks to constantly enrich its customers' banking experience, by developing advanced digital solutions to ensure greater ease and a higher level of performance and efficiency in banking operations. The Bank also aims to keep pace with the modern lifestyle of its customers, as well as rewarding all segments through innovative offers and promotional campaigns, in a way that realizes their aspirations and meets their needs.

