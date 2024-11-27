Fourth consecutive victory for Kia in annual TopGear.com Awards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Kia EV3 has been named ‘Crossover of the Year’ at the 2024 TopGear.com Awards at a ceremony held last night at White City House in London.

The EV3 blends compact crossover dimensions with class-leading space and practicality. The model continues Kia’s streak of success at the annual TopGear.com Awards, following in the footsteps of its larger sibling models. The EV9 won ‘Family Car of the Year’ at the 2023 awards, while the EV6 won the same ‘Crossover of the Year’ award in 2021. Kia also took home the ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ award in 2022.

“In a world increasingly awash with mid-size electric crossovers, the EV3 sets itself apart with a design that stays just the right side of radical, a spacious and upmarket interior, and the sort of range figures that erode the argument for not going EV,” commented Jack Rix, Editor-in-Chief of TopGear Magazine. “It builds on the brilliance of EV9 and EV6 and keeps Kia’s remarkable run of form rolling.”

“This award represents another milestone on Kia’s journey as a top-tier global EV brand and a leader in sustainable mobility solutions,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia. “In order to achieve this goal, it is imperative that we continue to push the boundaries of technology and design, creating functional yet emotive products that enhance our customers’ lives. We are honored by the recognition that the EV3 has received so far, providing valued confirmation that the path we are on is the right one.”

While the EV3 may be Kia’s most affordable EV, it also offers the longest range of all of Kia’s electric models – up to 375 miles* on a single charge. It also boasts an extensive list of standard equipment, even in entry-level ‘Air’ guise, benefitting from all-round LED lights, flush door handles, heated front seats and steering wheel, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, triple driver display screens (12.3-inch touchscreen navigation, 5.3-inch climate control screen, and 12.3-inch driver display screen), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and seven years’ free access to Kia Connect services.

The Kia EV3 is the company’s next step in its ‘Plan S’ strategy, which will see 15 EVs launched worldwide by 2027.

Notes

*Range figures are determined according to the standardised EU measurement procedure (WLTP). Individual driving style and other factors, such as speed, outside temperature, topography and the use of electricity-consuming devices/units, have an influence on the real-life range and can possibly reduce it.

