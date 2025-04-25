From inspiration to action: KHUTWATY 2025 offers direct career opportunities, inspiring sessions, recruitment workshops, and valuable insights into Etihad’s work culture

Etihad Airways aims to enrol over 1,000 UAE Nationals in diverse roles across the organisation over the next five years, through six specialised programmes designed to develop Emirati talent

Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of its newly launched UAE National Talent Development Strategy, Etihad Airways is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural career fair, KHUTWATY 2025—a dynamic platform designed to connect ambitious Emirati talent with a wide range of career opportunities in aviation and beyond.

KHUTWATY, meaning “my step” in Arabic, is designed to foster direct engagement with the Emirati community. Taking place at the Yas Conference Centre in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 22 May 2025, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, the event is more than just a recruitment fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the unique world of aviation, discover its diverse career paths, connect with influential leaders, and experience Etihad’s dynamic work culture.

Etihad's Commitment to Emirati Talent Development

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, stated: "Our Journey 2030 vision sets bold goals—doubling our fleet, tripling passenger numbers, and expanding to 16 new destinations in 2025 alone. Achieving this ambition requires more than operational growth; it demands exceptional people. At the heart of this vision is our National Talent Development Strategy, carefully designed to attract, develop, and advance the most ambitious and high-potential Emirati talents. "

“KHUTWATY 2025 Career Fair is a key initiative within this strategy, providing a platform to connect with aspiring Emiratis and open pathways to impactful careers, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the UAE through its national carrier.”

Dr. Nadia Bastaki, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad Airways is deeply committed to empowering Emirati talent by providing exceptional development opportunities within one of the fastest-growing airlines in the region. This commitment goes beyond recruitment; it is about creating an environment where ambition is recognised, nurtured, and elevated. We are proud to stand alongside the next generation of Emiratis as they pursue careers in aviation—an industry that continues to grow rapidly and plays a vital role in the UAE’s future. By investing in their development, we are giving flight to ambition, enabling Emiratis to transform their potential into meaningful impact for the UAE.”

“Through our National Talent Development Strategy, we aim to enrol more than 1,000 UAE Nationals in a variety of roles across the organisation over the next five years. Platforms such as KHUTWATY Career Fair are essential in developing a strong pipeline of Emirati talent, allowing us to connect with the brightest national candidates eager to join our growing team," Bastaki added

A Rich Array of Career Programmes

The career fair will showcase six specialised programmes designed to provide Emirati Nationals with career opportunities across both technical and corporate functions:

Cadet Pilot Programme:

A structured two-year journey that combines classroom theory with hands-on flight training in both Abu Dhabi and Spain. This programme prepares aspiring pilots with the foundational skills and international experience needed to begin a successful aviation career.

Cadet Technician Programme:

An end-to-end development programme designed to equip participants with the comprehensive skills required to become licensed Aircraft Technicians. The programme combines academic training, GCAA module examinations, and hands-on practical experience, culminating in a Category A Aircraft Maintenance Licence qualification.

Airport Management Programme:

A development programme offering comprehensive exposure to airport ground operations, both locally and internationally. Participants will rotate through key operational areas, gaining hands-on experience and leadership skills. With opportunities for international placements, this programme prepares Emiratis to take on supervisory roles and contribute to the seamless functioning of global airport environments.

Bedayati Programme:

A structured training initiative for fresh Emirati graduates. This programme offers real-world work experience across various aviation functions, providing participants with the skills needed to kickstart their careers. In partnership with national initiatives like NAFIS, Etihad aims to attract talented Emirati graduates to the Bedayati programme, offering them valuable industry exposure and a pathway to potential careers.

MBA Future Leader Programme:

A rotational leadership programme offering exposure to core airline functions. Emirati professionals will work alongside senior leaders, receive mentorship, and build the strategic skills needed to drive progress and lead in a global aviation environment.

Emerging Talent Programme:

Designed for Emiratis with 1–2 years of experience, this programme offers entry-level roles in high-impact areas such as innovation, digital, finance, and data analytics. With clear development pathways, it supports skill development and career growth into future-focused business areas.

Opportunities for Connection and Development

KHUTWATY 2025 will foster meaningful dialogue with the Emirati community and help align local talent with roles and programmes tailored to their career goals. Participants can take part in keynote speeches and panel discussions led by Etihad’s senior leaders, and connect directly with hiring managers and industry experts—building networks that support long-term career development.

The career fair will also feature interactive experiences that offer insight into Etihad’s values, culture, and vision of success. Attendees will learn how to reflect these values throughout the recruitment process, with expert-led workshops covering every stage of the candidate journey—from crafting compelling CVs to interview preparation—ensuring Emirati professionals are equipped with the skills and confidence to navigate their career journey successfully.

Dream Big, Fly Higher with Etihad

Etihad Airways invites Emirati talent to take part in its continued development journey. Begin your career with an organisation committed to professional growth and the advancement of national talent. To attend the KHUTWATY 2025 Career Fair, please register via the following link: https://www.etihad.com/khutwaty2025

