Registration is now open for Roca One Day Design Challenge 2022

The fifth OMAN edition of the challenge will be held at KR Infra Campus on October 29

Muscat: Roca One Day Design Challenge returns to OMAN on October 29. While the challenge switched to an online format in 2021 due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it nevertheless attracted over 100 enthusiastic participants from across the country. To be conducted in person this year, the competition promises to test once again the imagination and skills of students, professional designers, and architects under the age of 30. They will be challenged to create innovative solutions for the bathroom space that can potentially contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

The competition is strongly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is an example of Roca’s commitment to promoting talent, innovation, and sustainability. It is geared at highlighting the importance of design when tackling key global challenges such as the climate emergency, conservation of resources, and waste reduction. At the same time, the contest will continue to fulfill its goal of providing young talents with an international platform to showcase their abilities while helping them gain access to professional opportunities and facilitating interactions with renowned judges and experts in the field.

The projects will be evaluated by a jury comprised of celebrated professionals from the world of design and architecture: these include Milenko Ivanovic, Architect at Hoehler + alSalmy Architects & Engineers, Abdul Aziz Alfarsi, Director of Architecture, Design Directorate at Royal Court Affairs Oman, Dipti Amol, Architect, and Interior design Manager of EIDC, Maria Al Futaisi, General Manager at Dawood Group, and Luc Siezenis, Country Manager of Roca Representation Office Middle East.

Organisation and registration

Roca One Day Design Challenge is organised in a time trial format, inviting young designers and architects to come up with unique ideas to design a bathroom space within 9 hours.

On 29th October, participants will have to create projects based on a brief given at 9:30 am at the KR Infra Campus. They will then race against the clock to upload the same on the competition’s website before 5.00 pm. The winners will be announced at an elaborate award ceremony at 7:30 pm at the KR Infra Campus.

The winning project will receive a prize of OMR 600 whereas the second and third place winners will be awarded OMR 400 and OMR 200 respectively. The first-prize winner of the challenge will also beinvited to participate in the grand finale, the Roca Master Design Challenge, that will take place in Barcelona in the first trimester of 2023.

Registration for Roca One Day Design Challenge 2022 is open until 11:59 PM on October 26th UTC+2.

A global competition

Roca One Day Design Challenge was born in Spain in 2012 and has since rapidly expanded worldwide. In 2022, competitions have already been confirmed in 7 countries: Portugal, Poland, China, Oman, UAE and Spain, and Morocco. In the countries where it is not possible to do a live event, the contest will be held virtually.

For further information about Roca One Day Design Challenge, please visit:

www.onedaydesignchallenge.net

Roca One Day Design Challenge

When: Saturday, October 29, 2022

Programme:

8:30 am to 6 pm: Welcome, online briefing and project development

5 pm: Project submission and jury deliberation

7:30 pm: Announcement of winners

Where:

KR Infra Campus Muscat, Oman

Registrations: https://www.onedaydesignchallenge.net/en/contests/oman/oman-2022

-Ends-

About Roca

Roca is a global leader dedicated to the design, manufacturing and sale of bathroom products for architecture, construction and interior design. Founded in 1917, it combines tradition and knowledge with a passion for innovation and respect for the environment, in order to meet the demands of customers and contribute to improving the well-being of society.

Sustainability and a commitment to ensuring a better planet for future generations are core elements in Roca’s manufacturing processes. The company has implemented this philosophy in 170 countries in which it operates and in its 77 factories through the daily efforts of more than 21,500 of its employees.

www.roca.com

Contact details

Hameeda Al Balushi

United Media Services

E: Hameeda@umsoman.com