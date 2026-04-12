Muscat: Reinforcing its standing as a leading digital payments and collections provider in the Sultanate of Oman, Khedmah secured two prestigious accolades at the 2026 edition of the Top Omani Brands Awards, reflecting both its culture of innovation and strong growth trajectory.

Khedmah was honoured with the ‘Most Innovative Customer Rewards Brand’ Award, in recognition of its forward-thinking approach to customer engagement through Khedmah Rewards – a dynamic value-driven loyalty program designed to enrich user experiences while delivering tangible benefits on everyday transactions. Further cementing its growth momentum, Khedmah Delivery was awarded the ‘Fastest Growing Omani Delivery App’ Award, underscoring its rapid expansion, increasing market adoption, and rising preference among users across the nation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mohammed Al Jabri, Manager – Customer Experience at Khedmah, stated, “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition on this prestigious national platform alongside Oman’s leading brands. These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and the evolution of a robust digital payments ecosystem that makes transactions seamless, accessible, and rewarding. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on creating meaningful experiences for our users and driving Oman’s ongoing digital transformation journey.”

Through its relentless pursuit of innovation and expansion of service offerings, Khedmah has solidified its position as a trusted and dynamic leader in Oman’s digital landscape. By creating a comprehensive, one-stop ecosystem, customers can effortlessly manage utility, internet, and telecom payments, settle traffic fines, contribute to social protection funds, make charitable donations, and top-up mobile balances – all from a single platform. This seamless integration has redefined digital payments in the Sultanate, putting convenience, speed, and simplicity directly at customers’ fingertips. Complementing this, Khedmah Delivery, has raised the standard for delivery services, making food ordering and doorstep delivery more accessible and reliable.

As Khedmah continues to grow its presence across Oman, the company remains committed to harnessing technology to provide seamless, accessible, and value-driven services. By anticipating and responding to the evolving needs of its customers, Khedmah is not only simplifying everyday transactions but also shaping a more connected and efficient digital ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation and progress in the Sultanate.